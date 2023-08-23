How To Cut Into Rambutan And Eat The Spiky Fruit

With so many fruits in the world — roughly 2,000 types — you'll be forgiven for not knowing every single one. The fruit rambutan has been gaining attention and has been touted as a superfood or super fruit due to its nutrient content.

At first glance, the red and spiky fruit may seem difficult to eat. But like most fruits, you need to peel away the spiky exterior to get to the edible goodness. And don't worry; the spikes are soft.

To enjoy a rambutan, cut open the fruit by making a small incision into the skin. Then squeeze out the rambutan until a fruit that resembles a white grape pops out. Remove the seed inside of the rambutan by cutting into the flesh. The shell and fruit itself are soft and pliable enough to use your fingers to tear away both the skin and to remove the seed if no cutting utensil is available.