The Parchment Paper Loaf Pan Hack That Will Easily Improve Your Bakes

One of the most valuable tools in any baker's kitchen is a roll of parchment paper. From cake decorating to rolling out cookie dough, there's an endless amount of hacks that the typically silicone-coated paper can pull off. Its main gig, however, is keeping cake batter and bread dough from sticking to the pan. It's a lot cleaner than using baking spray or mixing up cake goop for greasing cake pans, and it's nice to have the edges of the paper to grab onto when it's time to take the cake out of the pan. The trouble is, parchment paper is a little unwieldy. The silicone coating, combined with the fact that it's commonly sold on a roll, makes it a little frustrating to work with, especially if you're trying to line a loaf pan or a baking pan with tall sides. If you're baking up a batch of banana bread, and you don't want to struggle with your parchment, there's actually a simple solution: press and pinch or fold the paper around the outside of the pan to find its unique edges and dimensions, and you'll know exactly where to fold it so that it will fit inside your pan.

If you can wrap a present, you can pull off this hack, and you don't need any scissors or special equipment. All you need is a cake pan and a piece of parchment paper.