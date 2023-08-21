Garnish Your Dish With Grated Hard-Boiled Egg For A Rich Finish

Whether or not you eat eggs for breakfast each morning, you have to give them props for being one of the most versatile food staples around. Indeed, the phrase "put an egg on it" has become a rights-free catchphrase across the food world. (The blog Smitten Kitchen, for example, has a whole section devoted to it.) The saying usually refers to an egg that is poached or fried. And while some may never get tired of tucking into a slice of avocado toast with a broken yolk running down the side, it would be remiss not to talk about the underdog: boiled eggs.

Sure, hard- or soft-boiled eggs are a great snack on their own with a little salt and pepper on top, but they can also add an unexpectedly rich and savory finish to countless dishes when grated or finely chopped. It's easy to incorporate hard-boiled eggs into your savory meals, whether a classic French salad or a hearty bowl of soup. There are also methods that can improve your grated eggs by deepening their flavor and texture.

Still, to achieve the best results, there are some things to keep in mind. And once you have a handle on the nuances, you might be surprised by how well this trick upgrades your meals.