The Produce Bag Hack That Will Make Your Pans Spotless

If you've ever perused your grocery store's produce section, you've likely noticed there are two options when it comes to purchasing some fruits. You can hand-select them one by one, then pay by weight or number at the checkout counter, or you can buy one bulk bag (this is especially common with citrus fruits and avocados) and just scan the price tag when you go to check out. If you're someone who chooses the latter, don't throw away that mesh bag when you get home.

Instead, Leanne Stapf, the Vice President of Operations for The Cleaning Authority, has a better idea. She told Apartment Therapy to turn the mesh bag into a pot scubber. Place the sponge in the mesh bag, then "clip the edges off the bag, bunch it together so it looks like a bow-tie, and secure it with a twist tie," she said.

The result is a perfectly usable cleaning tool that you can grip better than a standard sponge. Plus, the two textures of the mesh and sponge work to remove stains more efficiently.