Hormel Is Donating 264,000 Cans Of SPAM For Aid In Response To Maui Wildfires

As the devastation from the Maui wildfires continues to unfold, humanitarian efforts are gaining speed. Hormel, the maker of SPAM, announced that it is donating 264,000 cans to Convoy of Hope. The not-for-profit is on the ground and working with the community to provide food to those in need. As Convoy of Hope's vice president Stacy Lamb noted in the announcement, the canned meat is especially helpful since it is shelf-stable. With the lack of current resources, ease of use is imperative.

Between food and cash, Hormel has donated more than $1,000,000 to the relief efforts. While the corporation has made an effort, the general public can make a difference, too. Hormel has released a "SPAM Brand Loves Maui" T-shirt. Available for purchase on SPAM.com for $20, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund. As the shirt's description references, the food company feels for its Hawaiian family. Given Hawaii's longstanding love and history with the canned meat product, it is fitting that Hormel is working with organizations to help provide some positivity as the community tries to recover from the disaster.