Hormel Is Donating 264,000 Cans Of SPAM For Aid In Response To Maui Wildfires
As the devastation from the Maui wildfires continues to unfold, humanitarian efforts are gaining speed. Hormel, the maker of SPAM, announced that it is donating 264,000 cans to Convoy of Hope. The not-for-profit is on the ground and working with the community to provide food to those in need. As Convoy of Hope's vice president Stacy Lamb noted in the announcement, the canned meat is especially helpful since it is shelf-stable. With the lack of current resources, ease of use is imperative.
Between food and cash, Hormel has donated more than $1,000,000 to the relief efforts. While the corporation has made an effort, the general public can make a difference, too. Hormel has released a "SPAM Brand Loves Maui" T-shirt. Available for purchase on SPAM.com for $20, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund. As the shirt's description references, the food company feels for its Hawaiian family. Given Hawaii's longstanding love and history with the canned meat product, it is fitting that Hormel is working with organizations to help provide some positivity as the community tries to recover from the disaster.
Why does Hawaii have an enduring love of SPAM?
While some shoppers might see that curved container with the blue label and not know what to do with it, many Hawaiians cannot get enough of SPAM's savory sizzle. Although its Minnesota origins are a great distance from the Hawaiian Islands, those miles are part of the reason why SPAM is plentiful across the Aloha state. During WWII, the canned meat was shipped to soldiers since it did not require refrigeration and could be used in various ways. While the soldiers might have returned to their homes post-war, the SPAM stayed and became part of the food scene.
In Hawaiian culture, SPAM has become a point of culinary pride — whether used in a stir fry or enjoyed for breakfast. For example, SPAM musubi, a dish that combines grilled SPAM, teriyaki sauce, and steamed rice all wrapped up in seaweed, has its own celebratory holiday. Hawaiian McDonald's restaurants have SPAM on the menu, and there is even a SPAM Jam food festival that puts cooks' culinary creativity to the test. Clearly, the brand's connection to the island state is indelible.