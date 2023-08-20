The Quick And Easy Way To Clean Mussels Before Cooking

Within the mollusk category of shellfish, we have oysters, squid, and mussels, and people associate them with different things. Oysters are known for having (supposed) aphrodisiac properties, squid is strangely popular in pop culture, from krakens to show titles (e.g., Squid Games), but the underrated mussels are mostly a source of pun-ridden headlines.

This is a shame because mussels (not to be confused with clams) have a distinctive flavor often described as fresh, briny, and slightly sweet. They can absorb the flavors of the broth or sauce in which they're cooked, making them versatile and relatively easy to cook.

While it is possible to buy frozen or smoked shelled mussels, the fresher the shellfish, the better it tastes. However, there are a few steps to properly clean the mussels to get rid of the sand, debris as well as the fibrous clump of hair known as the beard so they do not affect the taste of the food. These steps include a few rounds of soaking, rinsing, scrubbing the mussels, and removing the beard, which is the tricky bit.