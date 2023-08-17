Weber Is Rolling Out 3 New Seasoning Blends With A Boozy Twist

Weber, the subsidiary brand of B&G Foods best known for its grills, sauces, and seasonings, announced in an August 17 press release that it's partnering with some beloved brands to bring boozy flavors to your next cookout. Like the age-old advice to cook with the wine you'll be drinking, now you can grill with the flavors of your favorite whiskeys from the Sazerac Company (without wasting any whiskey): Buffalo Trace, Southern Comfort, and Fireball.

The spices are non-alcoholic, but they're designed to "capture the flavors iconic to each brand" to enhance meat, veggies, and sides. The Buffalo Trace blend is advertised as smooth and savory, with "sweet fruit flavor and rich caramel notes;" the Southern Comfort one as having spiced stone fruit flavors, warm spices, and garlic; and the Fireball seasoning as bold, sweet cinnamon heat.

The three new spice blends will be available in 6.5-ounce shakers at Kroger stores later in August. A nine-ounce size of the Buffalo Trace seasoning will be available exclusively at Sam's Club starting in September.