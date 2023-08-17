Snyder's Is Ringing In Oktoberfest With Beer-Flavored Pretzels

For those in search of salty foods to put out for their upcoming Oktoberfest bash – or for anyone who simply enjoys anything having to do with beer — there's a new product meant for suds-loving snackers. According to an email shared with Daily Meal, in honor of Oktoberfest, popular pretzel brand Snyder's of Hanover is rolling out a new pretzel variety: Beer-Flavored Oktoberfest Rings. This seasonal crunchy snack is intended to be the ideal combination of two of Oktoberfest's most iconic victuals.

The new pretzels come "infused with beer flavor" and apparently have a taste reminiscent of malted barley. Though this beer-flavored snack might not come in a frosted glass, you can munch on the pretzels alongside a maß, the traditional 1-liter mug used to hold Bavarian beers.

If you'd like to grab yourself a bag, the seasonal release is now available in 10-ounce bags across the country at participating retailers. To find out if a store near you has the product in stock, you can use the store locator on the Snyder's of Hanover website.