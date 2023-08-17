Snyder's Is Ringing In Oktoberfest With Beer-Flavored Pretzels
For those in search of salty foods to put out for their upcoming Oktoberfest bash – or for anyone who simply enjoys anything having to do with beer — there's a new product meant for suds-loving snackers. According to an email shared with Daily Meal, in honor of Oktoberfest, popular pretzel brand Snyder's of Hanover is rolling out a new pretzel variety: Beer-Flavored Oktoberfest Rings. This seasonal crunchy snack is intended to be the ideal combination of two of Oktoberfest's most iconic victuals.
The new pretzels come "infused with beer flavor" and apparently have a taste reminiscent of malted barley. Though this beer-flavored snack might not come in a frosted glass, you can munch on the pretzels alongside a maß, the traditional 1-liter mug used to hold Bavarian beers.
If you'd like to grab yourself a bag, the seasonal release is now available in 10-ounce bags across the country at participating retailers. To find out if a store near you has the product in stock, you can use the store locator on the Snyder's of Hanover website.
Former Oktoberfest products from Snyder's
Oktoberfest is a prime time to pick up a pretzel, so it makes sense that Snyder's is paying tribute to the holiday. While this is the first appearance of the Beer-Flavored Oktoberfest Rings, it isn't the first time Snyder's has introduced a new product to mark the occasion.
Snyder's of Hanover previously collaborated with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. in 2020 to create a pretzel-themed beer keg. The partnership paired a Märzen lager, the traditional beer of the Oktoberfest, with a bucket of Snyder's pretzel rods to pair. Snyder's again partnered with the Hudson Valley brewery in 2021 to create two pretzel-infused beers for the occasion. The pair of drinks were affectionally dubbed Märzen and Frücht. Last year, the brand even briefly jumped into the apparel market with specially designed lederhosen to celebrate its limited run of Snyderfest Beer Cheese Pretzel Pieces. The lederhosen featured a special pretzel dispensary system in the back.
While many of these offerings have since been taken out of circulation, the Beer-Flavored Oktoberfest Rings are still here for a limited time, so grab them while you can. And hey, you could always make a special beer cheese dip to accompany it.