What's Actually In The US Open's Honey Deuce Cocktail?

In England, Wimbledon is the famous tennis event that people flock to each year. As they watch the matches, they sip on the traditional Wimbledon drink, a Pimm's Cup. On the other side of the pond, it's not Wimbledon that's famous, but the US Open. At this sporting event, rather than nursing a Pimm's Cup, spectators enjoy the Honey Deuce cocktail.

The Honey Deuce is a cocktail made from one of America's top vodka brands, Grey Goose, paired with fresh lemonade and a dash of raspberry liqueur. Then, it's garnished with balls of honeydew melon for a sweet and fruity finish.

Honey Deuces are strong — at about 10% ABV — but also light and refreshing at the same time with a sweet summery flavor that makes it easy to forget you're drinking alcohol. Here's a little bit more detail on this tasty cocktail, including its interesting history and how to make one at home.