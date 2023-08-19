11 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Chinese Food

Tender and complex, Mongolian beef is often a favorite menu item at Chinese restaurants. Interestingly, despite its name, this dish doesn't really have any true ties to Mongolia. In fact, it's believed to have been created in Taiwan, where chefs gave the dish its Mongolian moniker in an effort to give the dish an exotic appeal to diners. Mongolian beef is typically made with flank steak marinated in a savory sauce that's equally sweet and spicy. The beef is often stir-fried with onions and peppers, making the leftovers perfect to repurpose into cheesesteak.

Most importantly, you need a hoagie. Give the hoagie a light toast to add some extra texture to the cheesesteak. Once your bread is toasted, make sure that you have some cheese ready. American cheese is a great choice, since it melts so beautifully and will add a good amount of saltiness to the beef to complement the sauce from the stir-fry. But really, you could use a variety of cheeses that you happen to have on hand in the fridge.

Reheat your leftover Mongolian beef in a pan with onions and peppers. Once everything is warmed up and sizzling, add some cheese to the pan and let it melt. When the cheese is melted, mix everything in the pan and make sure the melted cheese has coated everything. At this point, you can transfer the cheesesteak filling into your toasted hoagie and dig in.