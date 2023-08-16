What Is A Coffee Flavor Wheel And How Do You Use One?

Any wine sommelier or chef will tell you pinning down tastes can sometimes be arduous. As a result, most foodies, home cooks, and some experts often rely on online tutorials or guidebooks like "The Flavor Matrix," written by The Institute of Culinary Education's Chef-Instructor James Briscione (which is an excellent reference tool), to figure out complementary flavor pairings. Still, while most are aware of such scientifically focused authoritative guides regarding food and wine, few know that coffee also has a reference aid meant to assist consumers while discovering all the hidden notes inside their favorite morning brew: The coffee flavor wheel.

Initially published in 1995, World Coffee Research created the "Coffee Taster's Flavor Wheel," but it was updated by its collaborative efforts with the Specialty Coffee Association in 2016. Both institutions' work on this research became what is known as the World Coffee Research Sensory Lexicon, a study concentrated on recognizing the "110 flavor, aroma, and texture attributes present in coffee."

The reason for doing so, as World Coffee Research explains on its website, was to construct a tool that would help researchers probe coffee specimens "in conjunction with chemical and genetic analysis in order to understand the origins of coffee quality." As a result, the (coffee) wheel was born, which is a win for everyone. The only question is, how do you use it?