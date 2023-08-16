Eggs And Mayo Is An Overlooked French Dish Cynics Need To Try

Depending on the dish, eggs can be the most complicated or the simplest things in the world to make, especially if the conversation concerns oeuf mayonnaise, or as it's known outside of France, eggs mayonnaise. The starter, which was once popular French bistro fare (but currently seeing a resurgence), consists of only two main ingredients: hard-boiled eggs and mayo. However, that doesn't mean the hors d'oeuvre can be neglected, especially since there's minimal room for error once you consider its modest presentation, as Chef Chris Edwards told Food52. And yet, this could be precisely why it's often discounted, although it shouldn't be. After all, not only is it a sensation in France, but the country has an organization, L'Association pour la sauvegard de l'oeuf mayonnaise (the Association to safeguard egg mayonnaise) or ASOM, determined to keep the dish alive, and it has hosted a yearly contest since 2018 to decide who has the best eggs mayo.

Nevertheless, although the dish may seem blasé, it holds a world of flavor, notably if done with care and a little effort. However, most experts agree that while grocery-bought mayo can be used in a pinch, it typically isn't making the cut, especially after boiling the eggs just right. So, you'll have to make some mayonnaise. Either way, it's one of the many French egg dishes you should know about.