Nestlé Is Recalling Its 'Break And Bake' Cookie Dough Due To Wood Scrap Contamination
A warm chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven is the perfect sweet treat. Unfortunately, specific SKUs of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough "break and bake" cookies are under recall. In an August 10 announcement on the brand's website, the company issued a voluntary recall of batch numbers 311457531K and 311557534K, with best-by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23. The cookies should be disposed of immediately or returned to the point of purchase for a refund or replacement.
Speaking to the particular issue, the food brand believes that potential wood chip contamination occurred during an April 24 and 25 production run. It is believed that the incident is isolated. A small number of consumers alerted the company of the issue, and the recall was issued in abundance of caution. The company is working with the FDA on this matter.
In a statement on Nestlé's website, the company clarified that the voluntary recall does not include "other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in 'break and bake' bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough." In addition, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to quality and apologized to consumers for any inconvenience.
August has already seen several FDA food recalls
Offering oversight on certain food products, the FDA looks to ensure that consumers have confidence in the food that they purchase. Separate from USDA matters, the FDA's focus is ensuring that products are "safe, wholesome, sanitary and properly labeled." From contaminants to unlabeled ingredients, food recalls inform consumers that the purchased products should be discarded.
From August 1 through August 14, the FDA has reported eight food recalls, from undeclared soy and allergen information on Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination in Soft Serve on the Go ice cream and sorbet cups. Although an undeclared allergen might not be an issue for some people, correcting the labeling issue is vital to keeping consumer confidence high.
According to The Food Industry Association, undeclared allergens had the most recall notices during the 2017-2020 time frame. While the COVID-19 pandemic saw a decrease in overall food recalls, the reasoning behind the scenario is unclear. Although most consumers hope that companies are being more diligent with their labeling, manufacturing, and producing methods, things can happen during the process. Still, companies act swiftly when problems arise, and consumers can feel confident about their food purchases under the FDA's oversight.