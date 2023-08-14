Nestlé Is Recalling Its 'Break And Bake' Cookie Dough Due To Wood Scrap Contamination

A warm chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven is the perfect sweet treat. Unfortunately, specific SKUs of Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough "break and bake" cookies are under recall. In an August 10 announcement on the brand's website, the company issued a voluntary recall of batch numbers 311457531K and 311557534K, with best-by dates of 8/22/23 and 10/23/23. The cookies should be disposed of immediately or returned to the point of purchase for a refund or replacement.

Speaking to the particular issue, the food brand believes that potential wood chip contamination occurred during an April 24 and 25 production run. It is believed that the incident is isolated. A small number of consumers alerted the company of the issue, and the recall was issued in abundance of caution. The company is working with the FDA on this matter.

In a statement on Nestlé's website, the company clarified that the voluntary recall does not include "other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in 'break and bake' bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough." In addition, the brand reaffirmed its commitment to quality and apologized to consumers for any inconvenience.