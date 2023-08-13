Bagel Boards Are The Fun, Creative Way To Break Your Yom Kippur Fast

For sweet cream cheese flavors, add a few tablespoons of jam or preserves to make strawberry, blueberry, or mixed berry flavors. You could also add some pumpkin puree and nutmeg for PSL vibes, and you can never go wrong with cinnamon and sugar. Also, be sure to have plenty of regular whipped butter, and a little cinnamon sugar butter is an excellent option, too.

In addition to the cream cheese, you'll need some extra toppings, which will elevate the bagels and fill out your bagel board. Sliced red onions, cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, and pickles are must-haves, as well as smoked salmon and capers. It's also nice to have arugula, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeños, and sprouts.

Once you have all your fixings, scoop everything spreadable into the dishes you'll use for serving, cover them on a sheet pan in the refrigerator, and put any of your sliced veggies in containers so they're ready to arrange in a hurry. If you have everything prepped before the big day, all you'll need to do is lay it out on the board when it's time to eat.

When it's time to break fast, get out your big cutting board, arrange the bowls of spreads, and then artfully lay out the veggies and salmon in groupings. Be sure to pile the board high with extras to fill in all the space, make it look bountiful, and let everyone dig in.