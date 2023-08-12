Starbucks' Secret Barbie Frappuccino Gives New Meaning To The Words 'Pink Drink'

It hasn't taken long for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" to become one of the most successful films in recent memory. It took all of 17 days for it to break $1 billion at the global box office, and it's given the world a fresh new way to look at the iconic line of Mattel fashion dolls. One of the upshots is that there's a lot more pink in everyone's lives lately, and many people have been searching for creative ways to keep that up — even at Starbucks. However, it hasn't formally been added to the official roster of the ubiquitous coffee chain. Fans have created a secret menu item, with some taking to TikTok to post their own unique hacks for making a highly sugary and vividly pink "Barbie"-themed drink.

Of course, this isn't the only pink drink on Starbucks' menu. The Pink Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage is already on there, bringing with it a whole bunch of strawberries and strawberry flavoring, as well as an unmistakable rosy hue. So why hasn't it become the go-to for "Barbie" fans? What might be missing that would make this a fitting homage to "Barbie?" The answer is simple and seems to be: lots and lots of whipped cream.