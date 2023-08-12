Starbucks' Secret Barbie Frappuccino Gives New Meaning To The Words 'Pink Drink'
It hasn't taken long for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" to become one of the most successful films in recent memory. It took all of 17 days for it to break $1 billion at the global box office, and it's given the world a fresh new way to look at the iconic line of Mattel fashion dolls. One of the upshots is that there's a lot more pink in everyone's lives lately, and many people have been searching for creative ways to keep that up — even at Starbucks. However, it hasn't formally been added to the official roster of the ubiquitous coffee chain. Fans have created a secret menu item, with some taking to TikTok to post their own unique hacks for making a highly sugary and vividly pink "Barbie"-themed drink.
Of course, this isn't the only pink drink on Starbucks' menu. The Pink Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage is already on there, bringing with it a whole bunch of strawberries and strawberry flavoring, as well as an unmistakable rosy hue. So why hasn't it become the go-to for "Barbie" fans? What might be missing that would make this a fitting homage to "Barbie?" The answer is simple and seems to be: lots and lots of whipped cream.
How to order a Barbie Frappuccino
Though you can't just walk up to the counter at Starbucks and say, "One 'Barbie' Frappuccino, please," there are specific combinations to order that can get you your very own. One of the most popular starts with a Starbucks Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, but with half-and-half instead of regular milk.
The next ingredients are three pumps of vanilla syrup — there's a lot of vanilla here — plus strawberry puree and dragonfruit. Some TikTokers have opted for raspberry flavoring instead, with similarly striking results. Finally, there are the toppings: namely, extra whipped cream and extra dragonfruit powder. For those concerned about the excess sugar, commenters have noted that the extra pumps of vanilla syrup might not be necessary.
What you definitely do not want to skimp on, however, is that strawberry puree. As with the Pink Drink, the strawberry gets you that unmistakable bright neon hue, so pink that you're guaranteed to hear, "Hey, that person's a 'Barbie' fan" when you walk down the street drinking it. Even Starbucks employees have been getting in on the viral fun, posting their own versions of "Barbie"-inspired drinks to TikTok and Instagram.