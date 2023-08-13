How To Clean A Waffle Maker And Make It Look Brand New

There's nothing like a giant plate of classic waffles on your Sunday morning breakfast table. Big weekend breakfasts are certainly a treat, but the clean-up afterwards is perhaps not as exciting. Namely, the waffle iron that was just caked in oil and batter. You never want to leave your waffle iron with crusty bits of food, and taking good care of your appliance will make it last for years to come.

When it comes to cleaning, timing is essential since wiping down a super hot waffle iron is obviously not advisable or safe, while an iron that has cooled for too long will make it harder to remove stuck-on batter and grime. To start, unplug the waffle iron once you're done using it, wait several minutes, and then wipe the grid plates down with a damp paper towel while they're warm, not hot. To keep your fingertips safe from the heat, place the paper towel in a pair of tongs and wipe away. Toothbrushes can also come in handy if there are still bits of baked-on batter that the paper towel misses, so be thorough and make sure to get in the small grooves of the grid plate and along the sides as well. Let the waffle iron cool completely, then wipe the entire appliance down with a soapy sponge and pat to dry.

Of course, burnt waffle batter can be plenty stubborn. What can you do if you need to do a deeper cleaning?