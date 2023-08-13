How To Clean A Waffle Maker And Make It Look Brand New
There's nothing like a giant plate of classic waffles on your Sunday morning breakfast table. Big weekend breakfasts are certainly a treat, but the clean-up afterwards is perhaps not as exciting. Namely, the waffle iron that was just caked in oil and batter. You never want to leave your waffle iron with crusty bits of food, and taking good care of your appliance will make it last for years to come.
When it comes to cleaning, timing is essential since wiping down a super hot waffle iron is obviously not advisable or safe, while an iron that has cooled for too long will make it harder to remove stuck-on batter and grime. To start, unplug the waffle iron once you're done using it, wait several minutes, and then wipe the grid plates down with a damp paper towel while they're warm, not hot. To keep your fingertips safe from the heat, place the paper towel in a pair of tongs and wipe away. Toothbrushes can also come in handy if there are still bits of baked-on batter that the paper towel misses, so be thorough and make sure to get in the small grooves of the grid plate and along the sides as well. Let the waffle iron cool completely, then wipe the entire appliance down with a soapy sponge and pat to dry.
Of course, burnt waffle batter can be plenty stubborn. What can you do if you need to do a deeper cleaning?
How to deep clean your waffle iron
If your waffle iron still contains stuck-on food or oil spots that just won't go away, it may need some extra elbow grease. After completing the above steps, create a paste with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Gently scoop the paste into the waffle iron and let it sit for a couple of hours. Eventually, the white paste will take on the color of the grime, and you can then wipe it away with a damp cloth. The paste should absorb any leftover food and oil, but reach for the toothbrush to scrape away any leftover gunk that remains. End the deep clean with one more wipe of a soapy sponge and pat to dry.
Some waffle irons have grid plates that are removable. If this is the case, your deep cleaning process can involve soaking the plates in warm water (being careful to avoid soap when dealing with nonstick materials). Just be sure the plates are completely dry before adding them back to the waffle iron.
Tips for taking care of and cleaning your waffle iron
Cleaning your waffle iron after every use is advisable, and it will be a breeze to clean as long as you take good care of the appliance. First things first, never submerge a waffle iron in water. They are not meant to be soaked in the sink, as the water could permanently damage the appliance, so stick with wiping it down with a damp paper towel and a soapy sponge.
While the convenience of nonaerosol cooking spray is tempting, it will coat the grid plates and eat away at the nonstick coating. To keep the coating in tip-top shape, try using a pastry brush instead. Simply dip the brush into oil and gently coat the plates before adding the batter. This will ensure the waffles come out intact while the grid plates remain unblemished. Another way to keep the nonstick coating unharmed is to avoid using metal utensils like spatulas and knives, as well as steel wool sponges. These will scrape the finish, and a better option would be to use soft sponges and silicone or wood utensils. Following these steps and keeping your waffle iron clean will keep it running smoothly for many breakfasts to come.