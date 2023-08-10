Will Wendy's Debut A New Pumpkin Spice Frosty?
We're nearing the end of summer, meaning that fall is just around the corner. The leaves will change color, the temperature will start to dip, and just about everything — from Starbucks lattes to Krispy Kreme doughnuts — will be flavored with pumpkin spice.
If the online scuttlebutt is any indication, then Wendy's Frosty may soon be joining this ever-expanding list. A post at the r/wendys subreddit from someone who claims to be an employee at Wendy's reads, "Just got told by my GM today that we are getting Pumpkin Spice for the fall Frosty. Also for the coffee, but didn't clarify if for the hot coffee or cold brew."
The original post has prompted all manner of comments from people claiming they can confirm or simply hoping it's true. A snack-focused Instagram account has also picked up on the rumor, complete with an infographic that makes the news appear official and confirmed. It even throws out a prospective launch date for the pumpkin spice-flavored Frosty: September 12.
Daily Meal reached out to Wendy's for comment on the rumor, which was neither confirmed or denied. "While [we] can't disclose what's in our innovation pipeline, Wendy's is always looking to spice things up on the Frosty front," the spokesperson said.
A pumpkin spice and/or caramel apple Frosty?
Rumors of the pumpkin spice Frosty are joining talk already swirling about a possible caramel apple Frosty that would also drop this coming fall, speculation which the same snack-based Instagram account has also fed. That particular Frosty — which is apple flavored and topped with caramel — was available last fall in Wendy's Canada locations. However, it never made it south of the border, much to the chagrin of America's fast foodies.
The current confusion, evident in the comments on Instagram and Reddit, is whether the pumpkin spice Frosty would launch in addition to or in lieu of the caramel apple Frosty. The snack-focused Instagram account seems to be walking back the caramel apple news in favor of the pumpkin spice flavor.
Different Frosty flavors are usually cause for excitement. Most longtime Wendy's diners remember when the only flavor of Frosty available was the classic chocolate — with its unexpected ingredient of lots of vanilla — right up until a vanilla version was introduced in 2006. Last summer's limited-time-only strawberry flavor proved to be such a hit that it was reintroduced this summer, too. Whether caramel apple or pumpkin spice will make the cut has yet to be confirmed, but either would probably be great to dip your fries in.