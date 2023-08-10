Will Wendy's Debut A New Pumpkin Spice Frosty?

We're nearing the end of summer, meaning that fall is just around the corner. The leaves will change color, the temperature will start to dip, and just about everything — from Starbucks lattes to Krispy Kreme doughnuts — will be flavored with pumpkin spice.

If the online scuttlebutt is any indication, then Wendy's Frosty may soon be joining this ever-expanding list. A post at the r/wendys subreddit from someone who claims to be an employee at Wendy's reads, "Just got told by my GM today that we are getting Pumpkin Spice for the fall Frosty. Also for the coffee, but didn't clarify if for the hot coffee or cold brew."

The original post has prompted all manner of comments from people claiming they can confirm or simply hoping it's true. A snack-focused Instagram account has also picked up on the rumor, complete with an infographic that makes the news appear official and confirmed. It even throws out a prospective launch date for the pumpkin spice-flavored Frosty: September 12.

Daily Meal reached out to Wendy's for comment on the rumor, which was neither confirmed or denied. "While [we] can't disclose what's in our innovation pipeline, Wendy's is always looking to spice things up on the Frosty front," the spokesperson said.