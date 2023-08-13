The Absolute Best Cocktails To Order At The Cheesecake Factory
Whether you're meeting friends for a catch-up, getting together with family, or setting the world to rights over dinner with the girls, The Cheesecake Factory has something to offer, thanks to its extensive menu. Of course, the restaurant chain is known for its desserts, but it also has some delicious appetizers and small plates, along with pizza, salad, burgers, tacos, and more.
To wash down all that yummy food, you're going to need a drink or two, and The Cheesecake Factory has an impressive menu of specialty cocktails. From classic mojitos to margaritas to martinis, the drinks menu is well worth checking out on your next visit.
With so many cocktails to choose from, where do you start? We've rounded up some of the absolute best cocktails to order next time you're at The Cheesecake Factory. Try one, treat yourself to a couple, or gather the girls — or guys — and make a night of it.
The Well-Mannered Dirty Martini
James Bond likes his martinis shaken, not stirred, but we much prefer ours dirty yet well-mannered, like the one on offer at The Cheesecake Factory. Not a fan of fruity or sweet cocktails? Or maybe your preference is for more sophisticated beverages? Then order The Well-Mannered Dirty Martini.
With Ketel One vodka, vermouth, and olive brine, this tangy, savory drink is packed with flavor and makes a great aperitif, either alone or as an accompaniment to appetizers. The addition of two creamy, salty blue cheese-stuffed olives absolutely makes this drink.
The flavors of The Well-Mannered Dirty Martini make it a good match for some of The Cheesecake Factory's more elegant appetizers, like the Spicy Tuna. For this appetizer, the protein is served over sushi rice, with the addition of green onions and ginger. This drink could also go with the Chicken Pot Stickers, which are served in a soy-ginger sesame sauce. It's also a suitable accompaniment to some Pretzel Bites, which come served with wholegrain mustard and cheese dip.
Bourbon & Honey
The Bourbon & Honey is The Cheesecake Factory's take on a classic Gold Rush cocktail, which traditionally includes bourbon, honey, water, and lemon juice. This version uses Basil Hayden bourbon, honey water, lemon juice, and a dash of Peychaud's Bitters. It usually comes in a coupe glass, making it the perfect choice for those looking for an elegant cocktail.
The perfect combination of sweet and sour, Bourbon & Honey is a warming cocktail with fresh herbal notes. A sprig of thyme adds some complexity to the drink's well-rounded flavors. For those not into overly-sweet cocktails, it's the ideal beverage. This must-try version of a well-loved classic cocktail is incredibly popular. So popular, in fact, that Sarasota Magazine named it cocktail of the week in a 2016 review.
One TripAdvisor reviewer loves the Bourbon & Honey cocktail so much that they can't stop thinking about it, saying, "I actually think about the bourbon & honey, it is that good." Another reviewer on Yelp also praised the drink, commenting, "The Pineapple Ginger Mule and the Bourbon and Honey were perfect!"
Pineapple Moscow Mule
If you've ever had a classic Moscow mule, you'll know its combo of vodka, lime, and ginger beer is a surefire summer winner on hot sunny days. The Cheesecake Factory loves to put its own spin on classics, and one drink that's a standout on the menu is the Pineapple Moscow Mule with Reyka small batch vodka.
Adding pineapple juice to the classic Moscow Mule recipe is a huge success, with the sweetness of the pineapple contrasting beautifully with the sharp, refreshing tang of lime and the subtle spice of ginger beer. Sweetness and spice are well balanced here, and the drink is garnished with a colorful slice of pineapple. It's one of the best summer drinks on The Cheesecake Factory menu.
The sweet, tart, spicy flavors of the Pineapple Moscow Mule pair well with the sweet and savory flavors of The Cheesecake Factory's Chinese Chicken Salad. It's also the perfect complement to the Thai Chicken Salad, with strips of satay chicken and a sweet, salty, spicy Thai vinaigrette.
Passion Fruit Margarita
Nothing quite hits the spot like a classic margarita hits the spot — except maybe a Passion Fruit Margarita! The one at The Cheesecake Factory is a blend of Milagro Silver tequila and passion fruit puree. According to one Reddit user, it's also made with Aperol, St. Germain, and with a dash of lemon sour. The drink is served straight up, in a martini glass.
This vibrant orange margarita is packed with zesty flavor and bags of delicious tropical passionfruit, and it's the perfect sweet, sour combo that you want from a margarita. One Yelp reviewer paired it with the Firecracker Salmon Rolls and said, "I had the passion fruit margarita last night which was tasty!"
Another person ordered the Passion Fruit Margarita alongside some appetizers and commented on how good it was. We'd recommend doing the same with some other appetizers from The Cheesecake Factory menu.
Whiskey Smash
As another Cheesecake Factory take on a classic cocktail, the Whiskey Smash is definitely worth ordering if you're looking for a more complex cocktail to enjoy as an aperitif, digestif, or food pairing. With Yellowstone Bourbon, Aperol, and fresh lemon sour with passionfruit, it's a delicious drink that comes served on the rocks.
There's no mint in this Whiskey Smash, making it more like a whiskey sour than some other recipes. The warming bourbon is perfectly balanced with tartness from the lemon, and sweetness from the tropical passionfruit — but it isn't too sweet.
This is a cocktail for all whiskey lovers, with one Yelp reviewer commenting that it's a great drink for those who love whiskey. A Reddit user loved the drink too, saying, "Absolutely scrumptious and now I want to make one at home. Not really a smash, more like some riff on a sour. The Aperol is an amazing choice."
Guava Daiquiri
From banana daiquiris to strawberry ones, it feels like we've tried them all. But thankfully, The Cheesecake Factory has come up with this new and delicious spin on a fruity daiquiri, with Bacardi Lime Rum, pineapple, and guava.
Served straight up in a coupe glass and garnished with a slice of lime, the Guava Daiquiri is a well-balanced, fun drink that's neither too sweet nor too tart. It's a great choice for the summer months, with its vibrant color and fresh, fruity flavors. One Yelp reviewer praised the cocktail, saying it was "Perfectly sweet, not overkill, and the guava flavor was great."
If you're pairing the Guava Daiquiri with food, we'd opt for seafood, which complements the cocktail's fresh lime, guava, and pineapple flavors. Try the Fried Shrimp Platter with coleslaw and fries, the Miso Salmon, or the spicy Jamaican Black Pepper Shrimp with marinated pineapple, plantains, black beans, and rice.
Coconut Mojito
Tropical-inspired cocktails are a huge hit at The Cheesecake Factory, and none more so than the Coconut Mojito. You can't go wrong with a classic mojito with rum, mint, and fresh lime. But it's even better with a twist, like the addition of coconut.
In this version, Bacardi Superior and RumHaven are combined with lime, mint, and tropical coconut, making this a gorgeous summery drink. It's served long over ice, with garnishes of fresh mint and lime. This sharp, sweet cocktail is packed with refreshing coconut flavor, the zesty tang of lime, and the subtle sweet notes of mint. One Yelp reviewer did comment, "It was barely alcoholic." This means it might be a good cocktail for those who prefer a lighter drink.
The refreshing notes of this cocktail make it the perfect complement to some of The Cheesecake Factory's spicier menu items. Pair it with the Korean Fried Cauliflower, which comes in a spicy and sweet sauce, or order the Baja Chicken Tacos, with lightly spiced chicken, served with rice and beans.
Tropical Tiki Punch
What's bright, vibrant, fruity, and summer-like in a glass? The Cheesecake Factory's Tropical Tiki Punch! Served on the rocks and garnished with fresh fruit, it's the perfect sunny day cocktail.
The Tropical Tiki Punch is made with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Bacardi Lime, Aperol, guava juice, almond syrup, and Angostura Bitters. Don't be fooled by its colorful appearance, though, as the addition of almond syrup and bitters give this drink a surprising depth of flavor and just the right level of sweetness. One Yelp reviewer commented on the cocktail's flavor, saying, "The tropical tiki punch has a nice flavor. They were generous with the alcohol which I was pleased about."
We'd pair this Tropical Tiki Punch with something rich and creamy to offset the tart fruitiness of the cocktail. Why not treat yourself to The Cheesecake Factory's Cheeseburger Spring Rolls, packed with ground Angus beef and melted cheese, or try the Macaroni and Cheese Burger, which is topped with creamy cheese sauce and fried macaroni and cheese balls — delicious!
Mai Tai
The Mai Tai is one of the world's most popular cocktails, and it is pretty hard to get this summery classic wrong. Served long, over ice, and garnished with fresh fruit, The Cheesecake Factory's Mai Tai is made with Mt. Gay, Sailor Jerry, and Myers' rum, and tropical juices. It's fresh, fruity, and the perfect drink for a hot summer's day.
One Facebook user commented that the Mai Tai was "worth every single penny." A Redditor also praised the juicy concoction, saying it was "really delicious."
Grilled seafood, spicy dishes, and Mexican cuisine are all excellent matches for a Mai Tai cocktail. We would order the Fish Tacos with grilled fish, or perhaps the Bang-Bang Chicken and Shrimp with its spicy Thai peanut and coconut curry sauce. The Shrimp and Chicken Gumbo and rice also packs some heat, pairing well with the Mai Tai's refreshingly tropical, zesty flavors.
Mojito
When the temperature rises outside, a classic mojito is one of the most refreshing summer drinks you can order. It's hard to get this classic combination of rum, lime, and mint wrong — and The Cheesecake Factory gets its mojito very right.
This cocktail ticks all the boxes: it's sweet but not overly sugary, fresh and minty, and tangy from the lime. Made with Don Q Cristal and Bacardi rum, it's served muddled on the rocks, garnished with lime and fresh mint. You'll likely find yourself ordering another once you've enjoyed one of these mojitos!
One Yelp reviewer said they were pleasantly surprised by The Cheesecake Factory's mojito, and we think you will be too. It pairs well with tacos or quesadillas from the menu — but it's also light and refreshing enough to complement one of the salad options. We'd probably go for the Santa Fe Salad with chicken, tortilla strips, cheese, black beans, corn, and a spicy vinaigrette, or try the Barbecue Ranch Chicken Salad with its barbecue ranch dressing and crispy fried onion strings.
Espresso Martini
The majority of cocktails on The Cheesecake Factory's menu are fresh and fruity, with one exception. Whether you're pairing it with dessert or enjoying it solo, the Espresso Martini is the perfect after-dinner cocktail, to be sipped slowly and enjoyed.
Made with Reyka Vodka, Caffe Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, and Frangelico with signature cold brew coffee, The Cheesecake Factory's Espresso Martini is served shaken and chilled in a martini glass. It's a deep, dark, rich, delicious treat of a drink.
You probably won't need a dessert to go alongside, though if you do, something chocolatey like the Chocolate Caramelicious Cheesecake with Snickers will go down a treat. Or why not try the Godiva Chocolate Brownie Sundae with whipped cream and hot fudge?
One Instagram user appears to have fallen hard for the cocktail, commenting, "I thought it was absolutely perfect!!! I'm in love!!!" Over on Facebook, a user mentioned that the Cheesecake Factory cocktails were always perfect, and their Espresso Martini was no exception.
Factory Peach Bellini
When the weather is hot, you want something super chilled to cool you down. That's where the Factory Peach Bellini comes in. This blended frozen cocktail is seriously cool and refreshing, like an alcoholic slushie. It's hard to go wrong with champagne, peach liqueur, peaches, and loads of blended ice. It's the perfect choice for those scorching summer days.
Don't get us started on that gorgeous peach color and strawberry garnish, too, which just makes the drink even more appealing, not to mention Instagrammable. It's such a popular cocktail that there are over 8.5 million views of recipe videos to recreate the drink yourself at home over on TikTok.
The Factory Peach Bellini tastes great all on its own, but it's even better over weekend brunch with friends. Pair it with the scrumptious sounding Bacon and Avocado Benedict, with crispy bacon, avocado, and poached eggs on an English muffin with Hollandaise, or the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes with cinnamon brown sugar.
Red Sangria
When you're in the mood for something simple and refreshing, order The Cheesecake Factory's Red Sangria. Made with red wine, soda, and fresh fruit, it's served long over ice and is absolutely delicious.
Traditionally, sangria also has brandy or rum added, which means this version is a little lacking in those complex flavors. However, if you feel like a glass of wine, but want something lighter and more refreshing, it's an excellent summer beverage.
We think it pairs pretty well with the flatbread pizzas, but it's also excellent alongside The Cheesecake Factory's heartier pasta dishes, like Spaghetti and Meatballs or Pasta Da Vinci with its rich wine sauce. The bright, fruity flavors of the Red Sangria also complement spicy food, like the Chicken Taquitos with salsa verde and avocado cream or the Jamaican Black Pepper Shrimp with black beans, plantains, pineapple, rice, and a sauce that packs plenty of heat.