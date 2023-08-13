The Absolute Best Cocktails To Order At The Cheesecake Factory

Whether you're meeting friends for a catch-up, getting together with family, or setting the world to rights over dinner with the girls, The Cheesecake Factory has something to offer, thanks to its extensive menu. Of course, the restaurant chain is known for its desserts, but it also has some delicious appetizers and small plates, along with pizza, salad, burgers, tacos, and more.

To wash down all that yummy food, you're going to need a drink or two, and The Cheesecake Factory has an impressive menu of specialty cocktails. From classic mojitos to margaritas to martinis, the drinks menu is well worth checking out on your next visit.

With so many cocktails to choose from, where do you start? We've rounded up some of the absolute best cocktails to order next time you're at The Cheesecake Factory. Try one, treat yourself to a couple, or gather the girls — or guys — and make a night of it.