What Kind Of Milk Goes Into Tres Leches Cake?

It's called tres leches cake because, well, it contains three (tres) different kinds of milk (leche). Though there have been debates over its exact origins, this staple of Latin American desserts is beloved by foodies around the world and is distinct for its intense, sweet flavor and its luxuriously moist texture. That texture comes from the fact that the three different types of milk aren't just part of the recipe; they are soaked into the sponge cake itself.

The three kinds of milk used in most recipes are: whole milk, condensed milk, and evaporated milk. And yes, they are used in the recipe not by mixing them into the cake during the initial preparation but by simply pouring them on the finished product. The whole point of tres leches is that the milks soak into the finished yellow sponge cake. You would be forgiven for thinking this creates a soggy texture. But instead, it produces a specific texture that is at once dense and creamy, almost like a pudding, but with more structure.

From there, it's topped with yet another dairy product: whipped cream. Some recipes call for strawberries or other kinds of fruit, still others for a bit of cinnamon sprinkled on the top.