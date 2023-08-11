Scissors Are All You Need For The Perfect Chopped Salad

A chopped salad is exactly what it sounds like: a salad composed of things that are chopped. Sometimes there's meat and cheese involved, sometimes there are beans or hard-boiled eggs, and sometimes there are little surprises like raisins or nuts. Regardless, you can usually assume that the denizens of any given chopped salad were hacked to relatively uniform pieces by a knife. But speaking of hacks, if you're interested in making things even easier on yourself, you can supplement your knife work with a good old pair of kitchen shears.

In a pinch, you can reach for the scissors you use for craft projects and box-opening purposes (just clean them thoroughly beforehand), but if you can get your hands on a pair of shears specifically meant for the kitchen, that's even better. Kitchen shears are equipped with removable blades (for cleaning purposes), super-strong steel, and extra-sharp blades that can cut through tough tendons, which makes them a useful tool for preparing things like raw chicken and other types of meat. They're also great for cutting vegetables, making them indispensable for your next chopped salad.