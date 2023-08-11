What Is Bavarian Cream And How Do You Make It So Smooth?

Desserts, particularly custards, will always have a special place in the world's dining repertoire. Whether a person is sampling ice cream, éclairs, crème brûlée, or flan at the end of their meal, there's a certain magic contained in a custard's pudding-like consistency (despite the two being different) that will leave anyone satisfied. However, out of all the different types of custards, none have been more challenging to pin down than Bavarian cream.

There are a lot of riddles surrounding Bavarian cream. For starters, it seems the dessert's origins are unclear. As some have pointed out, the dish could have begun from French dessert makers working in the sweet's regional namesake around the 1600s or 1700s. However, others attribute Bavarian cream to the legendary French chef Marie-Antoine Carême. Nevertheless, the acknowledgment may have more to do with Carême taking credit for the charlotte russe, a dessert that includes Bavarian cream.

Still, that doesn't mean that the dessert has no defining standards. Aside from being a custard, Bavarian cream incorporates specific ingredients — gelatin and whipped cream — which modify its structure and makes it something new. The practice resembles another cooking technique more solidly accredited to Carême: mother sauces. As most know, mother sauces act as a base, which can be altered with other ingredients to make dozens (if not more) distinct sauce deviations. That said, let's dive into how to make Bavarian Cream and its applications.