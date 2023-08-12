12 US Meaderies You Need To Keep On Your Radar

Some American states, like Tennessee, are known for their whiskey. Other states, like New Hampshire, are known for their craft beer. California is renowned for its wine. But then there's mead; the new kid in town. It's not a recent invention — it's been around for about 20,000 years and is often associated with the medieval era — but the drink is having a resurgence in popularity.

Traditionally, mead has a sweet taste. This is due to the fact that it's made from honey, which is why it's sometimes referred to as honey wine. These days, you'll also find dry and semi-sweet meads. In modern society, the mead trend is increasing production. Across the United States, meaderies are popping up everywhere.

If you're keen to try mead for yourself, where do you start? We've rounded up 12 meaderies you need to keep on your radar — there's sure to be one near you, or one offering shipping.