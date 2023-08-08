The Brilliant Restaurant Gadget For Evenly Spreading Butter

If you've never been to culinary school or worked in the kitchen at a restaurant, it's quite possible you've never even heard of a rolling butter spreader. According to Taste, restaurant owner Jon Shook was introduced to the butter wheel when he started working in restaurants in high school. He loves his butter wheel, and he uses it now to make more than 60 fried chicken sandwiches a day at his restaurant, Son of a Gun.

This stainless steel kitchen gadget contains two parts: a small container unit, and a perforated wheel. Cubed butter goes into the stainless steel container and rests on a hot surface (like a griddle, stove, or grill top), which allows the butter to melt. From there, you simply add the roller to the container of melted butter, and spin it. The butter fills the small ridges in the wheel, creating a melty, buttery surface that's perfect for evenly spreading butter on bread.

Not only is this a quick way to butter your hamburger buns, it also ensures an even coating of flavor across the entire surface. Who doesn't want a mouthful of butter with every bite? While Shook doesn't use his butter wheel much at home, he does mention that the gadget takes toast to the next level. "It helps distribute the fat content directly across the entire piece of bread, which then helps to get a more perfect toast," he tells Taste. "If you don't butter it all the way across, you don't get good toast."