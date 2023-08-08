What's The Difference Between Devil's Food Cake And Angel Food?

Most of us have witnessed a scene in a famous movie or comic book where a leading character makes a weighted decision with the help of a subconscious angel and devil to discern the moral truth. While fictional devils and angels may seem far-reaching in the food world, these terms can easily be used as descriptive words when categorizing the texture and flavor of some of our most beloved dishes. Just like salty is to sweet, and sharp is to mild, devil and angel are terms used to describe some of our favorite cake recipes. Angel food cake has a light and airy consistency, while devil's food cake is enhanced with the additions of unsweetened cocoa powder and extra baking soda, giving this baked dessert a rich color and texture.

Unlike sheet pan vanilla cake, which has a crowd-pleasing, nuanced flavor, devil's food cake and angel food cake serve as signature opposites in the world of confections. And these two confections couldn't be more different.

While angel food cake was developed in the late 1800s, the earliest recipe for devil's food cake was published in 1902. Devil's food cake was initially crafted from beets and cocoa powder and earned its title based on the categorization of certain foods in the 1700s that touted rich colors, spices, or added complexities.