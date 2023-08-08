New Maxwell House Iced Latte With Foam Review: Heavy On Foam, Light On Flavor

One of the oldest names in American coffee is Maxwell House. Currently owned by the Kraft Heinz Company, Maxwell House got its start during the latter half of the 19th century. Since then, it has become one of the leading coffee brands in the United States.

It's changed its look over the years, but Maxwell House coffee has largely remained a simple brand known for its straightforward coffee products, like plain ground coffee. This summer, the legacy brand is pushing the envelope with its new product, called the Iced Latte with Foam. This new grocery store item allows you to whip up a fancy iced espresso beverage with just a cup of cold water. That's right, this new iced latte is a packet of powder that produces a ready-made beverage with just a bit of mixing.

When it came down to reviewing Maxwell House's Iced Latte with foam, we were particularly curious about two things: if it worked as promised and how it tasted. We will find all this out and more — including whether or not the new Maxwell House latte packets are worth your money.