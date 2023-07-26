Maxwell House's Iced Latte With Foam Could Be An Instant Coffee Gamechanger

The popularity of the iced coffee market is undeniable with almost every brand having its own version of a cold brew coffee or iced latte. In fact, Starbucks' recently leaked fall menu is full of iced pumpkin and apple-flavored cold coffee drinks. It seems that all over the United States, everyone wants more cold coffee. Ready to get in on the game, Maxwell House Coffee, which hasn't added a new product to its lineup in 10 years, has announced the release of its new instant Iced Latte with Foam. However, unlike other brands, Maxwell House has brought something completely new and unique to the table which may be a game-changer in the instant coffee market.

Not only is Maxwell House's instant iced latte made with cold water, but it also guarantees coffee shop-style latte foam at the top of your glass after a few simple stirs. According to the coffee company, the goal of this product is to bring that delicious coffee shop flavor to your home "without the use of a café's specialized equipment," saving the consumer both time and money. This coffee product seems specifically designed for young people on the go who want great-tasting coffee that can be made quickly. In fact, according to CNBC, the Iced Latte with Foam is an important step in Maxwell House's attempt to reach a younger crowd and rebrand itself to stay relevant in a "more sophisticated" coffee market.