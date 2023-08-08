The Disturbing Time-Off Rant That Got An Olive Garden Manager Fired

Few need to be reminded how rough the restaurant industry can be to work in, particularly post-Covid, and with the reality of inflation in full force. It applies just as much to small independent eateries as it does the massive chains like Olive Garden. That, however, doesn't mean it's appropriate to take frustrations out on your employees.

A manager at an Overland Park, Kansas, location of the restaurant chain was let go in December of 2022 for doing just that. The manager had apparently been frustrated by the number of people taking time off and let them all know in a mass text message to the cooks, servers, bussers, and the rest of the location's staff.

"Our call offs are occurring at a staggering rate," read the message (via KCTV). "From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job."

The manager continued. "If you're sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it's a 'family emergency' and you can't say, too bad. Go work somewhere else."

Needless to say, it didn't go over well with employees. Asking for proof — including declaring that people essentially need to bring the dead body of a beloved family pet — is crossing a huge line.