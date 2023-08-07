Snapple Is Touring The US To Let Fans Try 33 Flavors Before They Buy

Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, Snapple is going all out this summer with Snapple Roadsip, a cross-country trek featuring 33 Snapple flavors and lots of surprises. Like any proper road trip, the Snapple Roadsip crew will be visiting different locales throughout the United States, only they'll be traveling in a modified Airstream RV tricked out to resemble a Kiwi Strawberry Snapple bottle. Upon arriving in select locations, fans of the beverages will get the chance to snag a complimentary bottle of their favorite flavor. They'll also be invited to partake in many other Snapple-centric activities.

The Roadsip road trip will get started in New York City, the birthplace of the iconic brand, on August 15 at the Oculus Plaza, an impressive architectural structure located in Lower Manhattan. From there, the Roadsip team will travel to Chicago's Congress Plaza on August 19, where visitors to Grant Park can partake in the festivities. The next and final stop will occur on August 27 at the Santa Monica Pier in California. Keep in mind that free beverages are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this multi-city event.