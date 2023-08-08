The Simple Fix For Overly Sour Dishes Is Already In Your Pantry

Have you ever taken a first bite into a homemade dish, only to wince as what you thought you prepared following the recipe's exact instructions is bursting with sour flavors? Acidic ingredients, such as lemons, tomatoes, and vinegar, are common in recipes, so if you've ever experienced this, know that you are not alone. The quick fix to correct an overly sour dish lies in the shadows of your kitchen pantry. Simply adding a sweet ingredient, such as sugar or honey, will do the trick.

Think for a second about the basics of taste. Sweet is opposite sour, so to correct an overly sour dish, counterbalance the sourness with a little sweetness. (A popular Chinese restaurant classic, sweet and sour sauce, comes to mind.) This method works for some but not all dishes. Sugar could render the dish too sweet, while honey imparts not only sweetness but a honey flavor.

For highly acidic dishes, such as tomato-based sauces or gazpachos, a dash of baking soda is all you need. This alkalizes the acidity and neutralizes the flavor palate so you can build on that without the wince. But you have to be careful — adding too much baking soda will eviscerate the tomato taste, and you'll have to add copious amounts of salt to bring back faint remnants of what was once the flavor of tomato. So, use it sparingly, and be sure to taste as you go to course-correct as needed.