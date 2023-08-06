What's The Flavor Of Frangelico?
Frangelico is a common top-shelf liqueur found in bars and liquor stores. Despite its popularity, it may be unfamiliar to those newer to the world of spirits or who aren't in the habit of shelling out for more expensive drinks. Unlike many spirits or generically sweet mixers, Frangelico has a distinct flavor: hazelnut. Due to its strong and unique taste, it is often used to flavor cocktails or other mixed beverages.
This hazelnut liqueur also contains coffee, cocoa, and vanilla notes, making it a rich, cozy ingredient to sip straight or liven up cocktails. The difference between liqueurs versus spirits is that liqueurs are sweetened and blended with other flavors. Thus, Frangelico doesn't simply add alcohol to cocktails; it adds sweetness and additional flavors. At 40 proof, it is also lower in alcohol than many spirits. Its nutty flavor and lower alcohol profile make it a versatile ingredient, whether ordering it at a bar or purchasing a bottle for your own use.
Frangelico origins and infusion process
Legend has it that the origins of hazelnut liqueur are over 300 years old. It was first created in the Piedmont region of Italy by monks who used hazelnuts to create various liquors. Its name is derived from Fra' Angelico, a monk who lived in this same region in the 18th century. The Frangelico brand was not created until 1978, and even today, the liqueur is produced in Italy, from which it is exported to the rest of the world. The bottle is shaped like a monk and includes a cord tied around the waistline.
According to Frangelico, the liqueur is made from Italian hazelnuts, which are crushed and used to infuse alcohol and water. The concoction is then distilled and blended with similar components made from cocoa, vanilla, and coffee. Finally, it is combined with additional alcohol, sugar, and water and left to rest for 6-8 weeks to allow the flavors to mesh together.
Ways to enjoy Frangelico
If you're looking to try Frangelico, you can ask for it at the bar in several ways. Given its sweet profile, this hazelnut liqueur can be ordered neat and enjoyed on its own — an excellent option for those hoping to try it while appreciating all the notes in its flavor profile. In addition, it can be ordered in a wide variety of cocktails. Try it with crème de cacao and cream in a Friar Tuck, paired with black raspberry liqueur in a Nuts and Berries, with chocolate and vanilla spirits for a dessert-flavored drink, or in a sweet take on a martini.
If you purchase a bottle of Frangelico, there are plenty of ways to use it beyond standard cocktails. Try a splash in your coffee with cream or Bailey's for a boozy brunch. It also makes a great addition to sweet dishes. You could pour a bit over ice cream for a hazelnut sundae or even incorporate some into a sweet sauce to garnish brownies or other baked goods. With Frangelico's sweet, nutty flavor and relatively low alcohol content, the possibilities are nearly endless.