What's The Flavor Of Frangelico?

Frangelico is a common top-shelf liqueur found in bars and liquor stores. Despite its popularity, it may be unfamiliar to those newer to the world of spirits or who aren't in the habit of shelling out for more expensive drinks. Unlike many spirits or generically sweet mixers, Frangelico has a distinct flavor: hazelnut. Due to its strong and unique taste, it is often used to flavor cocktails or other mixed beverages.

This hazelnut liqueur also contains coffee, cocoa, and vanilla notes, making it a rich, cozy ingredient to sip straight or liven up cocktails. The difference between liqueurs versus spirits is that liqueurs are sweetened and blended with other flavors. Thus, Frangelico doesn't simply add alcohol to cocktails; it adds sweetness and additional flavors. At 40 proof, it is also lower in alcohol than many spirits. Its nutty flavor and lower alcohol profile make it a versatile ingredient, whether ordering it at a bar or purchasing a bottle for your own use.