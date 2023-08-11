What Is Konjac And What Does It Taste Like?

Reading food labels sometimes feels like a task requiring a doctorate in chemistry. The crazy list of ingredients on food products seems endless, and many of them are multisyllabic franken chemicals that are added to either increase shelf-life or improve the texture of a product. We recently stumbled upon one such foreign ingredient with a simple enough name that we didn't recognize: konjac.

As per usual, we headed straight for the internet to find out what this bizarre ingredient was. It turns out that it is not so weird at all. It is a root vegetable that has been a staple in Japanese and Chinese culinary and medicinal traditions for hundreds of years.

In the Western World, Konjac has been recognized as having an abundant amount of a specific kind of soluble dietary fiber called glucomannan, according to Healthline. This fiber can be converted into nutritional supplements or used as a texture enhancer for numerous processed foods, like gluten-free pasta. We wanted to know more about this curious tuber and how it can play an integral role in health and culinary contexts. Let's look closer at the origins and evolution of the Konjac.