Why It's Crucial To Oil Up Your Lamb Before Throwing It On The Grill

If you're attempting to cook lamb for the first time, or if you don't think you've gotten it right in the past, the most important thing to know about cooking it is that it requires a little extra prep and care.

The first thing to notice when you're buying lamb is that it usually has some excess fat. If you have a good relationship with your local butcher or meat counter staff, ask them if they'll trim some of that extra fat for you before you pack up your chops. If that's not an option, trim away some of the obvious fat that's surrounding the meat when you get it home. Excess fat will render on the grill and cause fire flare-ups, which will make your meat taste like a campfire.

The next step is to pat the meat dry and then season it with salt, herbs, and garlic, then coat it with whatever oil you'll be using to grill. Olive oil is a natural choice because its grassy flavor pairs well with the flavor of lamb. You can either marinate your lamb for a few hours or overnight, or you can oil it right before you grill. Either way, be sure that the entire surface of the meat gets coated with oil to prevent sticking — lamb is extra prone to it. It's also a good idea to oil the grill grates before you put the lamb on to cook.