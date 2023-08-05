The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Frozen Shrimp

Since people shop at Costco warehouses for savings, the private label Kirkland brand can fill the cart. Although the Kirkland name is synonymous with Costco, other companies provide the particular food item behind the label. In the case of Kirkland's frozen shrimp, the provider of that sweet, plump crustacean is based far away.

As seen in a 2020 FDA recall announcement, Kader Exports provides shrimp under the Kirkland brand. The 2020 recall included various sizes of cooked, peeled, and deveined shrimp. In addition, this company provides shrimp sold under other private label names, including Fresh Market and Wesley Farms.

Kader Exports Private Limited is based in India. According to the listed website, the company is a leading exporter of black tiger shrimp and focuses mostly on the shrimp export business. It prides itself on minimal farm-to-facility transport time. Over its 28 years, the business looked to maximize efficient seafood processing.

Kader Exports is not necessarily a brand that will sell directly to consumers. If someone loves the Kirkland frozen shrimp but is not near a Costco, they can turn to Fresh Market or Wesley Farms as the alternative.