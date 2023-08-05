Cocoa Powder Is The Secret Ingredient To Upgrade Canned Chili

Chili is cozy and comforting and beloved by (almost) all — but it's also a long-simmering dish that often demands a lot of active browning, chopping, sweating, and stirring. We all know that canned chili isn't as good as the homemade stuff, but when you need dinner and don't want to spend hours over the stove, it sure is handy. But what if it could be better? What if you could upgrade your canned chili in just a few minutes ... with chocolate?

This isn't just because chocolate makes practically everything better (even though that's true, too). This upgrade, which actually uses unsweetened cocoa powder, is a favorite of a few chefs for its ability to add complexity to chili. This includes Martha Stewart, who adds cocoa to her chili, too.

The hack doesn't take much, as just a dash will begin to make a difference. How much you add will depend on how sensitive you are to bitter flavors. That's because cocoa powder, even when it's been cooked, will impart a bitter note to the final dish. Adding too much will overpower the chili, but just enough is a revelation that creates wonderful complexity. This echoes cocoa-rich mole sauce, used in Mesoamerican and Mexican cooking alongside tomatoes and chilies for a long, long time.