Salt And Pepper Is A Perfectly Unique Way To Spice Up Your Apple A Day

The maxim that variety is the spice of life is at odds with the age-old nutritional advice to eat an apple every single day. Of course, biting into your daily dose of Honeycrisp (or your other favorite apple variety) doesn't have to be boring. Sprinkling salt and pepper on sliced apples is a perfectly low-stakes way to test out the combination. If nothing else, it will make your compulsory fruit intake a little more interesting.

Salt has always been an essential ingredient in sweet treats. According to the Seattle Times, salt "sharpens and brightens the flavor" of baked goods, keeps them fresh for longer, and helps promote strong gluten structure and even browning. It hasn't been until fairly recently, however, that salt has stepped out from behind its batter curtain and taken more of a spotlight on the sweets stage. It's no wonder Samin Nosrat calls salt "the single most important ingredient" in cooking.

Today, all sorts of confections and sugary foods are hit with salt — usually the fancy flaky kind — to balance out their sweetness. Adding black pepper to the mix is an even spicier act that gives a resounding yes to anyone who's ever wondered whether the seasoning actually tastes like anything.