What Exactly Is Eggs Florentine?

Today, eggs Florentine is a gorgeous breakfast or brunch dish that takes an English muffin with a crispy top and soft exterior and layers it with sauteed spinach, lightly-poached eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce. It's a beautiful dish where each layer compliments the next, as the creamy notes of the egg and hollandaise tame the bitterness of the spinach, while the English muffin helps to create texture. This dish can also use a Mornay sauce instead of hollandaise, which is ideal if you want to bring a cheesier flavor to brunch.

While this dish is similar to eggs Benedict, there are key differences, such as spinach taking the place of meat. What's more, it's relatively easy to trace the inspiration for eggs Florentine, in contrast to the still-mysterious origins of eggs Benedict. Each element must be skillfully executed to achieve this dish to royal standards, as it was initially crafted to be served to some very high-class diners.