Why Was The Mounds Ice Cream Bar Discontinued?

Growing up, there was nothing quite like the sound of an ice cream truck's joyful jingle in the summertime — signaling it was time to drop everything and run to the truck for Good Humor ice cream. And over the years, the iconic ice cream brand has paired with several popular candy bars like Reese's to bring candy and ice cream mash-ups into retailer freezer cases.

One particularly irresistible Good Humor product pairing was the Hershey's Mounds Bar ice cream. Making its debut across stores in 2012, the Mounds ice cream bar was the answer to everything there is to love about the classic chocolate candy bar treat: coconut ice cream with coconut flakes folded in, coated in a crisp dark chocolate shell. Sadly, the Mounds ice cream bar had a short yet sweet run; after delighting customers for a few summers (there was even a limited edition egg-shaped ice cream for spring), it appears the ice cream bars were discontinued in 2015.

While there is no definitive answer to why the bars exist no longer, what led to the Mounds ice cream's demise can likely be attributed to several factors. It's possible that the bar's specific formulation (using light ice cream) and format became outdated and simply didn't sell well. Plus, dark chocolate and coconut are not as beloved by all as you may think.