Why Was The Mounds Ice Cream Bar Discontinued?
Growing up, there was nothing quite like the sound of an ice cream truck's joyful jingle in the summertime — signaling it was time to drop everything and run to the truck for Good Humor ice cream. And over the years, the iconic ice cream brand has paired with several popular candy bars like Reese's to bring candy and ice cream mash-ups into retailer freezer cases.
One particularly irresistible Good Humor product pairing was the Hershey's Mounds Bar ice cream. Making its debut across stores in 2012, the Mounds ice cream bar was the answer to everything there is to love about the classic chocolate candy bar treat: coconut ice cream with coconut flakes folded in, coated in a crisp dark chocolate shell. Sadly, the Mounds ice cream bar had a short yet sweet run; after delighting customers for a few summers (there was even a limited edition egg-shaped ice cream for spring), it appears the ice cream bars were discontinued in 2015.
While there is no definitive answer to why the bars exist no longer, what led to the Mounds ice cream's demise can likely be attributed to several factors. It's possible that the bar's specific formulation (using light ice cream) and format became outdated and simply didn't sell well. Plus, dark chocolate and coconut are not as beloved by all as you may think.
Mounds ice cream could have been a polarizing treat
The classic candy bar launched back in 1919 is often thought of as a slightly less indulgent candy option. Its dark chocolate coating is not as sweet as other milk chocolate bars, and it contains shredded coconut filling — which is light and fruity, fresh compared to other richer candy fillings like caramel. Perhaps this lightness is the reason the formulators of the Mounds ice cream bar chose to feature light coconut ice cream, made with nonfat milk, resulting in a less decadent treat with accentuated coconut flavors. One bar was not too heavy to enjoy on a hot summer day, as it was 11 grams of fat and fewer than 200 calories.
While lighter ice cream treats were popular in the early 2000s, the Mounds ice cream bar's launch coincided with a collective acceptance of richer, fattier foods. It is possible that consumers wanted something more indulgent for dessert. Dark chocolate and coconut are also a combination that is either loved or hated. Some consumers are devoted Mounds fans, while other people are put off by the texture and taste of coconut and prefer milk chocolate and other candy varieties like Almond Joy.
Additionally, the short-lived ice cream bar came in a wrapper and appeared like an oblong version of the candy bar without a popsicle stick. Perhaps adding a popsicle stick to the treat could have boosted its popularity, or at least saved the chocolate from melting in your hand as you ate the treat.
How to make your own Mounds ice cream bars at home
While the Mounds ice cream bar is no more, if you are one of the many fans of the classic Mounds candy bar and want to experience the deliciously cooling treat in ice cream form, luckily it's easy to make your own Mounds ice cream bar at home. To do so, first purchase your favorite coconut ice cream from the store, or make your own coconut-based ice cream using canned coconut milk.
Let your ice cream soften in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes to a workable (yet not melty) texture, then mix in coconut flakes. Experiment with the amount of coconut you like (starting with a quarter cup, and adding on from there) to get your desired texture and taste. You can even toast and cool the coconut pieces before folding them into the velvety ice cream.
Then transfer your coconut ice cream to popsicle molds with sticks, and freeze them until solid. Once frozen, remove your bars from the molds and dip them in a perfect chocolate shell topping to coat. Sprinkle with additional coconut flakes if desired, and transfer each bar to a parchment-lined baking sheet, and put them back into the freezer to harden. Enjoy your homemade Mounds ice cream bars on a hot summer day in the backyard with friends, or straight out of the freezer for a refreshing after-dinner treat.