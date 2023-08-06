Why You Need To Choose Tender Meat For Deep-Fat Frying

From fried chicken to chicken-fried steak, deep-frying is a common way to prepare meats. Deep-frying, also called deep-fat frying, involves submerging meat in simmering fat (usually hot oil) and allowing it to fry until fully cooked. Typically, deep-fried meats get coated in some sort of breading or batter before hitting the oil, such as beer-battered fish or cornmeal-coated chicken. The batter or breading provides a crunchy texture while also contributing to the flavor of the finished product; it also locks in moisture so the finished product won't dry out during its dip in the oil.

The trick to deep-fat frying is to ensure that the meat itself is nice and tender before frying. This method involves cooking meat quickly at a hot temperature, so choose cuts that won't seize up and become overly chewy or tough when subjected to the high heat of the oil or other fat. Chicken, especially dark meat cuts, works well for deep-frying due to its fat content, though a medley of other meats works as well.