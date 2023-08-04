Molasses Is The Subtly Sweet Upgrade Your Pasta Sauce Needs

Making pasta sauce from scratch can be tricky to get right, but if it ends up tasting slightly off, usually a dash of sugar can do the trick. This works so well because sweetness counteracts the acidity of tomatoes, which is typically the culprit of subpar pasta sauce. Unfortunately, sugar isn't very forgiving, and it can be hard to tell exactly how much sugar you need because the acidity of the tomatoes depends on what variety you use, how ripe they are, and whether they are currently in season.

For this reason, some recipes instead rely on the natural sweetness of carrots to cut the acidity of the tomatoes. But the more carrots you add, the more the sauce's flavor will change. Even if the tartness is perfectly balanced, the sauce may end up tasting overwhelmingly like carrots. Molasses, on the other hand, offers a more neutral taste and is equally effective.