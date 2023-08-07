Non-Alcoholic Drinks You Need To Be Buying At Costco
When satisfying your thirst, Costco has an impressive selection of non-alcoholic beverages catering to every taste and lifestyle. From deliciously refreshing fruit juices to energizing and hydrating drinks, Costco's array of beverage options has something for everyone. Whether you're in search of a revitalizing boost, a tantalizing taste of tea, or find the perfect caffeine kick with energizing iced coffee or teas, these Costco finds are sure to delight your taste buds and quench your thirst in the most satisfying way possible.
When you choose to buy non-alcoholic drinks from Costco, you not only gain access to a diverse and high-quality selection but also enjoy the advantage of buying in bulk. Costco's value-driven approach allows you to stock up on your favorite beverages at competitive prices, ensuring that you have an ample supply to cater to your family's needs or upcoming events. This practical and budget-friendly choice saves you the trip to shop and offers significant cost savings, making it a convenient option for fulfilling your beverage needs.
1. Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade
Crafted with organic lemon juice and sugar, this lemonade offers a refreshing and authentic taste that mirrors the flavor of homemade lemonade made from freshly squeezed lemons. As a testament to its quality, this lemonade proudly carries the USDA Organic certification, ensuring it meets rigorous organic standards. It is also Kosher certified, catering to diverse dietary preferences.
With a pleasing 18% juice content, Kirkland Signature Organic Lemonade delivers a burst of natural lemon goodness in every sip. Its flexibility makes it a perfect addition to various beverage creations. Whether you're looking to cool off with refreshing popsicles, whip up delightful cocktails, or serve a flavorful punch at gatherings, this organic lemonade proves to be an ideal base for your creative concoctions.
A glowing Amazon review raves about the exceptional taste, likening it to homemade lemonade made from fresh lemons. This enthusiastic endorsement highlights the drink's authentic and enjoyable flavor, making it a favorite among lemonade enthusiasts seeking a premium and organic option.
2. Martinelli's Gold Medal 100% Pure Apple Juice
Coming in a convenient 10-fluid-ounce size and 24-count packaging, this apple juice is a perfect addition to your pantry or on-the-go beverage options. Beyond its taste, Martinelli's Gold Medal Apple Juice offers several health-conscious benefits. As a kosher, cholesterol-free, and fat-free drink, it appeals to those seeking a wholesome and natural option for their refreshment.
According to Martinelli's official website, it's made from 100% juice sourced from fresh apples grown in the USA. It captures the essence of the finest apple orchards and is not made from concentrate. What really sets it apart from some other apple juices is its commitment to purity. Martinelli's Gold Medal Apple Juice contains no sweeteners, ensuring that the natural sweetness of the apples takes center stage without any artificial additives.
Customer reviews further attest to the appeal of this apple Juice. One Amazon customer expresses their love for its taste, highlighting its versatility as a beverage that can be enjoyed either cold or hot. Additionally, the apple juice has successfully won over even those who were previously not fond of it, as another reviewer expresses delight in discovering this particular product, praising its awesome taste and becoming a newfound fan.
3. Jumex Nectar Strawberry-Banana
Jumex Nectar impresses with its delightful blend of two classic fruits and its commitment to maintaining the purity of flavors. Available at Costco, it offers a delicious blend of strawberries and bananas. It contains no preservatives and no added artificial color. The great taste of this nectar is achieved using fresh fruit concentrate, ensuring an authentic fruit experience with each sip.
Packaged in a 16-fluid-ounce aluminum can with a resealable top, it provides a practical on-the-go option for consumers while also allowing them to preserve its freshness for later enjoyment. Jumex goes the extra mile to ensure that only the finest fruits are used in crafting their product by sourcing strawberries from Michoacan and pineapples from Veracruz, regions known for their exceptional produce.
One notable aspect that resonates with consumers is the nectar's lower sugar content. An Amazon customer appreciates that Jumex Nectar is not overloaded with sweeteners, allowing the true fruit flavors to shine without adding high fructose corn syrup or excessive sugars. This health-conscious approach makes it appealing for individuals seeking a more natural and less sugary fruit nectar drink.
4. Monster Energy Zero Ultra
Monster Energy Zero Ultra offers a distinctive alternative for those seeking an energy boost without the added sugars and calories. With its lighter and less sweet taste, this zero-sugar energy drink still packs a punch with its full load of Monster's energy blend, ensuring a revitalizing experience for its consumers.
One of the prominent features of Monster Energy Drink Zero Ultra is its noteworthy caffeine content, delivering 210 milligrams per 24-fluid ounce can. According to the FDA, the safe limit of daily caffeine consumption is about 400 milligrams for most adults. This makes Zero Ultra safe to drink and an appealing choice for those looking for a substantial energy boost throughout the day without experiencing the jitters or excessive stimulation often associated with higher-caffeine beverages. Costco's packaging configuration of 12 total resealable cans further enhances the convenience of this energy drink, allowing consumers to enjoy the beverage on the go while maintaining its freshness for later consumption.
An Amazon review highlights the product's favorable caffeine content, expressing satisfaction with its ability to provide a desired energy boost without any unwelcome side effects. Another enthusiastic reviewer refers to it as addictive, stating that this specific flavor is the only energy drink they can consume daily without getting tired of the taste. They also praise its refreshing quality, distinguishing it from other Monster flavors that leave an unpleasant aftertaste.
5. Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink, Kiwi Guava
This kiwi-guava-flavored energy drink offers a refreshing and invigorating choice with its zero-sugar formulation. Available in a pack of 24 convenient 12-fluid-ounce cans, this power potion boasts a significant advantage with its zero-sugar formulation, catering to health-conscious consumers looking to reduce their sugar intake. Vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher certified, it caters to a diverse range of dietary preferences.
According to Celcius on its official website, the proprietary MetaPlus blend is a standout feature, comprising green tea extract with EGCG. "Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is a unique plant compound thought to reduce inflammation, aid weight loss, and help prevent heart and brain disease," as covered by Healthline. Additionally, the blend includes Guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C for immune system support, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger, making it an ideal pre-workout drink.
On Amazon, one customer highlights its perfect balance between a refreshing taste, a potent energy boost, and excellent value for money, making it a compelling choice for those seeking an energizing and satisfying beverage. Another enthusiastic reviewer notes the positive impact the blend of ingredients has on their body and mind, underscoring the drink's effectiveness in providing a revitalizing experience.
6. Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake Chocolate
This product is available in the Costco packaging of 18 cans, each containing 11 fluid ounces. With its zero sugar content and 160 calories, this product is an excellent choice for active individuals. Notably, it is rBST free, ensuring that only the finest ingredients are used, delivering 100 milligrams of Omega-3 for added health benefits.
One of the standout features of this beverage is its 25g of protein derived from milk, aimed explicitly at aiding muscle recovery after exercise. Whether you're an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, the protein-rich formula helps rebuild and strengthen muscles while enabling faster recovery.
Beyond protein, this beverage doesn't fall short in essential nutrients. With a good source of Calcium, providing 390 milligrams (30% DV), and a considerable amount of Fiber, offering 5 grams (17% DV), it ensures you receive the support your body needs for overall well-being. Additionally, it packs a punch of Vitamins A (230 micrograms, 25% DV) and Vitamin D (7 micrograms, 35% DV), further contributing to your daily nutritional requirements.
One Costco customer highlighted its significant impact on their post-activity muscle recovery, relieving tiredness and aiding in sugar level control. Another reviewer appreciated its sugar-free nature, a testament to its health-conscious approach. Interestingly, this customer noticed an unexpected bonus as their nails appeared healthier since incorporating the drink into their routine. The chocolate variant in this product proved to be equally delightful as their preferred vanilla flavor.
7. Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage
Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage, available in a convenient packaging size of 32 fluid ounces, 6-Count at Costco, offers a fantastic option with its delightful vanilla flavor offers a fantastic option for those seeking a rich and creamy non-dairy beverage. This unsweetened almond milk is USDA Certified Organic, making it a wholesome and natural choice for health-conscious individuals.
One of the notable benefits of this almond beverage is its nutritional value. Rich in antioxidants, Vitamin E, and Calcium, it provides essential nutrients that contribute to overall well-being. Moreover, being free of dairy and soy, it can be a great choice for lactose-intolerant and soy-averse individuals looking for a milk alternative to use in their cereal or to make smoothies.
A resourceful Amazon reviewer commends it as an excellent alternative for various culinary applications, whether for hot or cold cereal or as a baking ingredient. Another satisfied customer praises the almond milk's creamy texture and balanced flavor, making it a delightful addition to coffee, cereal, and protein powder blends.
8. Coca Cola Mini
With its timeless and unmistakable flavor, Coca-Cola comes in a mini 7.5-fluid ounce can size, offering 30 cans per package, making it a compelling choice for gatherings and portion-controlled options. Boasting only 90 calories per can, this size is perfect for on-the-go consumption or a quick sugary fix.
Customer reviews from Sam's Club further endorse the benefits of Coca-Cola Mini. One customer specifically mentions its suitability for kids, expressing a preference for the smaller cans. This indicates that the mini size not only satisfies young taste buds but also serves as a more manageable portion for children.
Another review emphasizes the advantages of the mini cans, praising the reduction in waste compared to larger cans. Additionally, it highlights the benefits of consuming only half a can, which effectively lowers sugar and carbohydrate intake when compared to drinking a full-sized can, making it a sensible choice for those mindful of their sugar consumption.
9. Dunkin' Iced Coffee
Enjoy the invigorating taste of Dunkin' Iced Coffee, the perfect choice for those who regularly seek their iced coffee fix at Dunkin' Donuts. Thanks to Costco's convenience, you can now easily stock up on this beloved beverage, eliminating the need for multiple trips to the coffee shop and enjoying Dunkin' Iced Coffee whenever you crave it.
Available in 13.7-fluid-ounce bottles, packaged with a total of 12 bottles for convenient on-the-go enjoyment. Boasting a revitalizing 197 milligrams of caffeine, this beverage serves a substantial energy boost, ideal for kickstarting your day or powering through the afternoon slump.
Made with real milk and sugar, Dunkin' Iced Coffee stays true to the authentic taste that has earned Dunkin' Donuts' iced coffee a devoted following. Amazon reviews further reinforce its appeal, with one contented customer sharing, "Love it and can't make it myself to taste the same," highlighting the beverage's distinct and delightful flavor. Echoing the sentiment of satisfaction, another reviewer praises the beverage's delectable taste and smoothness, stating, "They have a delicious taste, well-balanced taste, and are smooth." These testimonials emphasize the consistent delivery of a gratifying experience with each bottle.
10. Ito En Golden Oolong Tea
Presented in 16.9 oz bottles and offered in a convenient 12-count package, Ito En Golden Oolong Tea is an ideal companion for your daily tea rituals or moments of relaxation. For those seeking a genuine and unsweetened taste, this oolong tea stands out as a good choice, capturing the essence of traditional oolong tea.
Ito En's official website states that its Golden Oolong Tea is carefully crafted from a blend of flowery and fragrant "Golden Cinnamon" leaves combined with hearty and ripe "Iron Goddess" tea leaves. It further highlights the tea's distinctive semi-oxidized processing that distinguishes it from green and black teas. This unique approach results in a balanced infusion that combines the refreshing qualities of green tea with the boldness of black tea. Additionally, this tea boasts a Non-GMO certification, making it a perfect choice for those seeking an authentic tea drink without any genetically modified additives.
Now you can experience the unaltered infusion of oolong tea leaves. One satisfied Amazon reviewer notes that this oolong tea offers a simple and refreshing experience without any unnecessary frills, making it a genuine and honest beverage.
11. Fiji Natural Artesian Water
In case you're still wondering what artesian water is, the U.S. Geological Survey explains that artesian water is a special type of water that comes from deep underground and is under pressure, so it rises up to the surface on its own. It's like a natural water fountain that flows without needing a pump.
From its Amazon product features description, we learn that Fiji Natural Artesian Water originates from the tropical paradise of Fiji, where tropical rainfall is purified by equatorial trade winds. The rainwater slowly filters through volcanic rock, gathering electrolytes and minerals. This naturally filtered water is then collected and packaged by Fiji, offering it in a 23.7-fluid ounce, 12-count packaging available at Costco. The water inside each bottle remains pure and unadulterated, allowing you to experience the natural taste of Fiji's artesian water.
Customers who have savored this premium water have expressed their admiration through Amazon reviews. One customer praises its remarkable clarity, noting the absence of any undesirable tastes or aftertastes. Another review admires its clean and refreshing taste, preferring it over other bottled waters, while also noting its unique packaging, which makes it a versatile handheld suitable for any event.
12. Vita Coco Coconut Water
Vita Coco Coconut Water presents a refreshing and natural way to hydrate your body with its 100% coconut water content, which is abundant in essential electrolytes and vital nutrients. Each package contains 12 bottles, each holding 16.9 fluid ounces of rejuvenating goodness, making it a convenient choice to quench your thirst on the go or share with family and friends.
Vita Coco is committed to sourcing coconuts from small family farms that are USDA certified-organic, where they are hand-picked to ensure the highest quality and consistency. This means you can enjoy the delightful taste and numerous benefits of coconut water without any artificial additives or preservatives, making it a health-conscious option for those seeking natural hydration.
One satisfied Target customer shared their positive experience with Vita Coco Coconut Water during their pregnancy. They found that drinking it in the final days of pregnancy led to a clean and healthy baby with an abundance of hair, highlighting the nourishing properties of coconut water during this important stage of life.
Another reviewer raved about the pure organic coconut water's refreshing and delicious taste, making it a go-to beverage for satisfying thirst and enjoying moments of refreshment. Additionally, they praised its effectiveness as one of the best hangover cures, making it a smart choice for those seeking a natural remedy after a night of booze-driven fun.
13. Poppi Prebiotic Soda, Variety Pack
This Shark Tank-famous soda is available in a convenient Variety Pack of 15 cans, each containing 12 fluid ounces at Costco. The pack includes five cans each of Strawberry Lemon, Orange, and Cherry Limeade. Per Poppi's official website, its sodas are enriched with prebiotics from apple cider vinegar (ACV). This promotes gut health, supports immunity, and may offer a range of other potential benefits, such as aiding digestion, promoting weight loss, and stabilizing blood sugar levels. Poppi maintains the purity and potency of its ACV while taming its strong-tasting nature by adding natural sweeteners and fresh fruits, ensuring that the overall flavor remains pleasant.
It provides a guilt-free indulgence with only 5g of sugar or less per can and no fake additives. Furthermore, the potential benefits of ACV may extend to promoting healthy skin, aiding digestion, lowering cholesterol, detoxifying the body, and stabilizing blood sugar levels.
Customer reviews attest to the delightful surprise of Poppi's taste and functionality. One satisfied Amazon reviewer, a former Mountain Dew enthusiast, was pleasantly surprised by the great taste and considered it a potential replacement for their previous soda obsession. The awareness of its potential health benefits makes the slightly higher cost worth it, proving that this soda can be a satisfying choice for those seeking a "healthier" indulgence.
14. Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail
Available in a convenient 15.2-fluid ounce, 12-Count packaging at Costco, this cranberry juice offers a delightful and refreshing taste sourced straight from the cranberry bogs, ensuring you get the full experience of this wholesome fruit, as stated by Ocean Spray's website. Not only does it provide a delicious and convenient way to get your daily dose of vitamin C, but it also boasts unique health benefits derived from the natural goodness of cranberries.
The juice contains 100% vitamin C, making it a smart choice for those looking to boost their immune system and support overall well-being. Moreover, you can be confident in its quality as it is free from high fructose corn syrup, ensuring you enjoy the pure taste of cranberries without any unnecessary additives.
Satisfied customers who purchased this from Walmart have expressed their fondness through glowing reviews. They praise its balanced flavor, not too sweet nor too tart, which makes it an enjoyable beverage option for a wide range of tastes. Beyond its taste, this cranberry juice has also garnered attention for its potential to support urinary tract health, particularly in healthy women, reducing the risk of recurrent infections.
Another reviewer shares their experience of relying on this product to maintain healthy kidneys, bladder, and urinary tract, especially after undergoing VSG surgery. Thanks to this beverage, they have successfully avoided severe UTIs and experienced the relief and comfort it provides.
15. San Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
San Pellegrino offers its premium sparkling water in a convenient 24-count package at Costco. The portable 11.15-fluid-ounce cans make it an ideal companion for those on the go. The fizziness strikes a perfect balance, providing a delightful fizz without overwhelming or causing discomfort.
As written on San Pellegrino's official website, its sparkling natural mineral water originates from a single source in the Italian Alps and is renowned in over 120 countries. The water's distinct taste, gentle bubbles, and excellent pairing properties are a result of its unique origins.
An excited Walmart customer highlights its versatility and fresh taste. According to the review, the water is perfect for creating flavored sodas, as it complements various fruit juices and drink mixes like Tang or Kool-Aid. Even when consumed plain, it still offers a refreshing and enjoyable taste. The reviewer also appreciates the convenience of this bubbly water, especially during illness, and mentions its suitability for travel. Additionally, the reviewer's grandson is particularly fond of this "bubbly water," showcasing its appeal to a wide age group.
Another review from an Amazon customer raves about how the water strikes the perfect balance of fizziness, providing a refreshing effervescence without any unpleasant burning sensation. The reviewer also praises the volume of the can, which is ideal for grabbing on the go, and they mention being able to finish the drink before it has a chance to warm up.