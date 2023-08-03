You Could Make 6 Figures Eating Pizza For The Slice Delivery App

One of our dream jobs: Getting paid to eat pizza. An even bigger dream job: Getting paid a lot of money to eat pizza. This might sound like an entirely fictional career path, but it's a real thing, thanks to the pizza delivery app Slice. If you're a social media expert and a pizza lover, this job is especially for you.

Slice is hunting for a pizza influencer to join its marketing team. This person will assist the pizza app in developing TikTok and Instagram video content and test which formats are most engaging for its audiences. Using Slice's social media and your personal accounts, some potential projects include interviewing pizza shop owners, editing videos, and collaborating with other food creators for social media posts. So now you can knock out two birds with one stone: grow your own social media presence while serving as the face of Slice. Every task aims to increase the Slice app's audience.

This position offers a weekly pizza stipend, but that's not even the best part. The salary ranges from $85,000$110,000 — all so you can tell us about all the pizza hacks we should know. So if you're in the market for a new full-time gig and think you might fit the bill, you can apply now on the Slice website. (Bonus: Slice was named one of INC. Magazine's best places to work in 2023.)