You Could Make 6 Figures Eating Pizza For The Slice Delivery App
One of our dream jobs: Getting paid to eat pizza. An even bigger dream job: Getting paid a lot of money to eat pizza. This might sound like an entirely fictional career path, but it's a real thing, thanks to the pizza delivery app Slice. If you're a social media expert and a pizza lover, this job is especially for you.
Slice is hunting for a pizza influencer to join its marketing team. This person will assist the pizza app in developing TikTok and Instagram video content and test which formats are most engaging for its audiences. Using Slice's social media and your personal accounts, some potential projects include interviewing pizza shop owners, editing videos, and collaborating with other food creators for social media posts. So now you can knock out two birds with one stone: grow your own social media presence while serving as the face of Slice. Every task aims to increase the Slice app's audience.
This position offers a weekly pizza stipend, but that's not even the best part. The salary ranges from $85,000$110,000 — all so you can tell us about all the pizza hacks we should know. So if you're in the market for a new full-time gig and think you might fit the bill, you can apply now on the Slice website. (Bonus: Slice was named one of INC. Magazine's best places to work in 2023.)
What it takes to be Slice's first ever pizza influencer
For those interested in the job, there are a few things you need to know first. The company is ideally looking for a candidate based out of New York City but is also open to hiring candidates out of other major cities. Part-time hours are not an option, so only applicants looking for a full-time position will be considered. And, of course, you have to love pizza.
To apply, you'll have to fill out the job application with a resume, cover letter, your social media handles, and will also answer a few other questions too. Then the interview process can begin. If your resume stands out, you'll be contacted by a recruiter and go through a 30-minute interview. Then you'll have two meetings with the vice presidents of Slice, and finally, you will give a mock presentation and a pitch for the job. Once you've completed all these formalities, an offer will be extended.
Slice started with a mission of helping independent pizzerias keep up with national chains. This new position is just another step in fulfilling that goal. If you're an expert on the best pizza spots in your city and want to be a part of it all, consider applying.