The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Aged Balsamic Vinegar
Costco shoppers are well aware of the excellent value that many Kirkland products offer, as they are often manufactured by top companies, either secretly or with the knowledge of customers. Essentially, customers can enjoy reputable brands at a more affordable price. For example, Kirkland's coffee is made by Starbucks, and Bumblebee manufactures its canned albacore tuna. Another popular product is Costco's Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar, which is produced by the reputable Italian company, Acetum.
Unlike other Kirkland products, this fan-favorite balsamic vinegar openly carries the Acetum name on its label, highlighting its association with this trustworthy company with a long history of making authentic balsamic vinegar. Based in Modena, Italy, Acetum is responsible for about 20% of the world's balsamic vinegar production and claims to be the leading manufacturer of certified Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI (which stands for "protected geographical indication") on the planet. Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar carries the PGI designation, which ensures that each bottle adheres to the strict processes of the Modena region.
The quality of Costco's Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar
Authentic balsamic vinegar hails only from Modena in northern Italy, even though technically, it can be made anywhere. When you purchase balsamic vinegar with Acetum on the label, you can be sure it meets the region's strict standards. Any balsamic vinegar labeled "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena" must be made with vinegar from specific grapes (though these grapes can be sourced elsewhere) and aged for a certain period. If it has a PGI designation, it must be aged for at least two months in wooden barrels. If it carries a DOP label or "protected designation of origin," the vinegar must be aged for at least 12 years.
Since Kirkland's balsamic vinegar is a PGI vinegar, it is more affordable to produce than DOP vinegar. This makes it perfect for everyday use and significantly cheaper than DOP vinegar, which can be extremely expensive, with some bottles costing well over $200. Considering its price of $36.99 for 1 liter, Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar proves to be a cost-effective alternative and a well-regarded pantry staple. Costco customers praise its consistent flavor though it isn't the best for certain applications.
How to use and store Kirkland's balsamic vinegar
Kirkland's Signature Balsamic Vinegar is ideal for cooking and various kitchen creations as it can withstand heat, unlike a more expensive balsamic. It works best when mixed into salad dressings, added to marinades, or added to your favorite dishes. However, it may not be the ideal choice for drizzling over aged Parmesan Reggiano cheese, finishing a dish, or enhancing vanilla ice cream. It also lacks the thick consistency associated with more expensive balsamic vinegar. Nevertheless, if desired, it can be reduced in a pan to achieve a syrupy consistency similar to aged balsamic or syrup, although its flavor might not be as complex.
This vinegar is also not intended to be stored for years like a DOP balsamic vinegar, which improves with age. It can, however, last three to five years if stored in a cool place away from the stove and out of direct sunlight and tightly capped.