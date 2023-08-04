The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Aged Balsamic Vinegar

Costco shoppers are well aware of the excellent value that many Kirkland products offer, as they are often manufactured by top companies, either secretly or with the knowledge of customers. Essentially, customers can enjoy reputable brands at a more affordable price. For example, Kirkland's coffee is made by Starbucks, and Bumblebee manufactures its canned albacore tuna. Another popular product is Costco's Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar, which is produced by the reputable Italian company, Acetum.

Unlike other Kirkland products, this fan-favorite balsamic vinegar openly carries the Acetum name on its label, highlighting its association with this trustworthy company with a long history of making authentic balsamic vinegar. Based in Modena, Italy, Acetum is responsible for about 20% of the world's balsamic vinegar production and claims to be the leading manufacturer of certified Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI (which stands for "protected geographical indication") on the planet. Kirkland Signature Balsamic Vinegar carries the PGI designation, which ensures that each bottle adheres to the strict processes of the Modena region.