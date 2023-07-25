What Brand Is Behind Costco's Kirkland Canned Albacore Tuna?

Big box discount stores like Costco and Sam's Club have their perks. Namely, you can buy a lot of something you use frequently and save money in the long run. However, the savings are only reasonable if the product lasts and matches the quality of name-brand items. While Costco is known for its wide variety of name-brand bulk items, its Kirkland label often remains an enigmatic contender in terms of value. Many of Kirkland's items are manufactured by big, well-known brands with high-quality products. While some of these sources remain a secret, others are well-known if you know where to look. Case in point: Kirkland Signature's Albacore Solid White Tuna is made by none other than the famous Bumble Bee brand.

Canned tuna is a perfect item to stock up on from Costco since it has a long shelf life. Moreover, the savings are substantial, especially for households that consume a significant amount of tuna. At Costco, you can get eight cans of Kirkland Albacore tuna for $19.99, while the same product from Bumble Bee costs $26.99 on Amazon. That's a saving of $7 per purchase!