Where Is Junobie From Shark Tank Today?

Despite the predicated joy and excitement motherhood brings, being a new mom also involves becoming acclimated to an entirely new set of insurmountable changes, which includes sleepless nights, endless diaper changes, and around-the-clock feedings. While most women might already know the best place to store milk in the fridge isn't near the door, they shouldn't need to wonder about the safety and effectiveness of their breast milk storage bags. This was precisely Nikeytha "Nickey" Ramsey's thinking when she created Junobie in 2019. Ramsey built her dreams from the ground up and turned her trials with poverty and instability into a successful career as a traveling speech pathologist and full-time working mother.

Junobie was invented out of need: Ramsey longed for a safer and more effective solution to one-use plastic breast milk storage bags. Junobie bags are made of 100% food-grade silicone, completely reusable, and withstand high heat exposure. While Ramsey used social media as a marketing tool and relied on the Purdue Foundry to support her business in the early years, she needed a way to increase Junobie's inventory and sales. While at the time of Junobie's "Shark Tank" debut, Ramsey's business had been projected to make $86,000 in year-to-date sales, you might specifically remember this mompreneur's hesitation on taking a deal less than her original goal.