What You Need To Know About Tostitos' Brand-New 3 Cheese Chip

Tortilla chips are perfect for crafting homemade nachos, pairing with delicious dips at parties, or just snacking on by themselves. The snack was likely invented in mid-1940s Los Angeles, when Rebecca Webb Carranza sliced up some misshapen tortillas into triangles, fried them, and served them up at a party.

Tostitos were created in 1978, with the first release including the classic traditional and nacho cheese flavors. Today, it is one of the most popular brands of tortilla chips available in stores — it even earned a score of 99, placing it third in an overall ranking of chips by The Washington Post.

Tostitos sells a few different varieties of chips. The Scoops! and Hearty Dipper chips allow for maximum dip retention. The brand also offers a few different flavors, including Hint of Lime, Spicy Queso, and Hint of Guacamole. Now, it is introducing its latest flavor of chip to the lineup: Mexican Style Three Cheese.