What You Need To Know About Tostitos' Brand-New 3 Cheese Chip
Tortilla chips are perfect for crafting homemade nachos, pairing with delicious dips at parties, or just snacking on by themselves. The snack was likely invented in mid-1940s Los Angeles, when Rebecca Webb Carranza sliced up some misshapen tortillas into triangles, fried them, and served them up at a party.
Tostitos were created in 1978, with the first release including the classic traditional and nacho cheese flavors. Today, it is one of the most popular brands of tortilla chips available in stores — it even earned a score of 99, placing it third in an overall ranking of chips by The Washington Post.
Tostitos sells a few different varieties of chips. The Scoops! and Hearty Dipper chips allow for maximum dip retention. The brand also offers a few different flavors, including Hint of Lime, Spicy Queso, and Hint of Guacamole. Now, it is introducing its latest flavor of chip to the lineup: Mexican Style Three Cheese.
This cheesy flavor pairs well with dips
Tostitos is releasing an all-new chip flavor, "inspired by Mexican flavors," according to an emailed press release. The Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese chips are created from a blend of three different kinds of cheese: cheddar, parmesan, and cotija, according to the nutrition label. It also uses a blend of spices including paprika, onion and garlic powders, green bell peppers, tomato powder, and Chilean salt.
The release states that the chips have a enough of a cheesy taste to be enjoyed as a snack on their own, but the flavor was also created to pair well with Tostitos brand salsas and dips (like queso). The brand also suggests swapping them into some of the recipes offered on the Tostitos website, which features culinary creations like shrimp tamale fritters and even Tostitos ice cream. However, spicy food fans should take note: A review posted to Taquitos.net claims that the chips are "not really tangy and not hot at all," though there is apparently a recipe for Chile Relleno Casserole on the back of the bag.
The Tostitos Mexican Style Three Cheese chips are available in 11-ounce bags now on grocery store shelves nationwide. To find a retail location near you, head to the store locator on the Tostitos website.