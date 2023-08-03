The Step You Don't Want To Skip When Thawing Frozen Brownies

Soft and gooey brownies that are rich and chocolatey on the inside but crispy and flaky on the outside are one of Earth's perfect desserts. However, if you live alone or with someone who doesn't like chocolate (how is that even possible?), you might find it difficult to finish an entire tray of homemade brownies before they start to go stale. This is because homemade brownies typically only stay fresh for around four days, after which they lose their flavor and gooey texture. A good way to prevent this is to portion the brownies and freeze them individually, and one way to make previously frozen brownies taste amazing is by adding a pinch of salt.

This is because, according to Southern Living, brownies may lose a bit of flavor when they are frozen, and adding a little salt to the top of each brownie once it's thawed is a great way to make those chocolatey-rich flavors pop again.