A Traditional Dominican Potato Salad Packs Too Much Flavor Not To Try

Potato salad is a beloved side dish in the U.S. and overseas. But in some countries, people serve it as a main course. Additionally, each country and region uses different ingredients. For example, Norwegians add pickled herring and sour apples for a tangy twist. Italians, on the other hand, mix potatoes with capers, cherry tomatoes, anchovies, greens, olive oil, and vinegar. Ensalada rusa, or Dominican potato salad, contains lots of veggies and has a light texture that's just perfect during the summer months. What sets it apart is the addition of carrots or beets, which gives it a slightly sweet flavor.

In the Dominican Republic, ensalada rusa is usually served on special occasions, such as Christmas and family gatherings. Some say it was invented in Russia in the 19th century, but its exact origins are unknown. Over the years, it became popular in France, Spain, and Latin America. The recipe varies from one region to the next, but most versions call for potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, beets, onions, mayo, vinegar, and spices.

This beloved dish takes minutes to prepare and can be served alone or with meat, fish, or poultry. Another option is to use it as stuffing for bell peppers, tomatoes, or homemade tortillas, and enjoy it as a snack between meals. The best part is, you can swap ingredients and experiment with new flavors to put your own twist on it.