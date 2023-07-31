What You Need To Know Before Putting Lean Meat In A Slow Cooker

It's always convenient to throw ingredients into a slow cooker and forget about it until dinnertime. But when you're adding meat that's a little bit leaner into the pot, there are extra precautions to take so your dinner doesn't dry out, get overcooked, or end up tough.

Slow cookers are built to accommodate foods that need the "low and slow" treatment, such as roasts, stews, soups, and other meals that benefit from a long braise. This works best for larger, fattier meats such as pork shoulder, chuck roast, and ribs. Meanwhile, meats like chicken breast, pork chops, and sirloin will overcook long before most slow cooker recipes say they're finished.

This doesn't mean you can't put these meats in a slow cooker — it just means there are a few extra steps to take. Adjusting cook time and choosing the right lean meats — such as bone-in versus boneless — will make all the difference.