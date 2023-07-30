The McDonald's Hack For DIY Milk Tea

If you're looking to satisfy a craving for milk tea, the first thing you probably think to do is head to the nearest boba shop. Though the term "milk tea" can technically be used to describe any sort of tea that has milk in it, it commonly refers to the beverage served at bubble tea shops. This type of milk tea is usually made with black tea, sweetener, and milk — typically condensed milk, and evaporated milk. Boba is often added to it, but people also drink it on its own.

While milk tea can be pretty expensive at bubble tea cafes, you can get it for about a dollar at McDonald's. Instead of ordering milk tea however, you'll have to ask for a sweet tea and some coffee creamer. Most people recommend a ratio of five coffee creamers to one large sweet tea, though some say you only need two. However, the ratio of milk to tea alone isn't what makes this McDonald's hack taste like milk tea.