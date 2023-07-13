The High-Tech Smartphone Cleaner You Can Find At McDonald's In Japan

While Japan does differ from the US in many ways, you may be surprised to learn that McDonald's has an impressive foothold in the restaurant industry over in Japan. According to Japan Insider, McDonald's Japan is well-known for its special menu items and fantastic customer service — although the chain is said to have smaller portions than what Americans get.

But we're not here to talk about the food. Instead, we're here to talk about the smartphone cleaner you can find in a McDonald's bathroom in Japan. As one Twitter video details, there's actually a narrow opening located on the bathroom sinks, just large enough for a standard smartphone to fit into. Once a phone is inserted, the slot is then covered and blue UV rays then "scan" the phone to kill off any bacteria that may be on its surface. The whole process takes only a few seconds and the phone is returned to the customer "clean" but none the worse for wear.

Who made such a thing and why? Is McDonald's the only company in Japan that allows customers the option to "wash" their smartphone or is this actually part of a small but notable trend in Japan?